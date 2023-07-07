Structuralia, a leader in specialized online education for engineers, is proud to announce that in collaboration with the Organization of America, they are opening 100 new partial postgraduate scholarships that will cover 50% of the tuition fee of the selected online master’s degree.
The main purpose of this initiative is to facilitate access to higher education and academic success for professionals and students from Latin American and the Caribbean, who are interested in expanding their knowledge and skills in areas such as civil engineering, industry, architecture and building, leadership and management, and digital transformation.