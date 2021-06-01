Territorial Epidemiologist Esther Ellis continues to implore residents to get vaccinated, after an 85-year-old St. Thomas woman became the 28th person to die from COVID-19 in the Virgin Islands.
The ongoing surge of positive cases on St. Thomas is driving a wave of new infections, which currently stand at 127 territorywide, Ellis said Tuesday during Government House’s weekly update.
She noted that 107 of those are on St. Thomas, including four people who are being treated at Schneider Hospital. There are currently nine COVID-19 positive cases on St. Croix and 11 on St. John.
The seven-day test positivity rate is currently 3.8%.
Ellis said that no patients at Schneider Hospital are on ventilators, and there are no COVID-19 patients at Luis Hospital on St. Croix.
Everyone age 12 and older is eligible for the vaccine, and free popup testing is ongoing, Ellis said.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said COVID-19 positive cases that caused the Internal Revenue Bureau offices on St. Thomas to close caused delays in distribution of stimulus checks, but a new batch of 9,000 checks totaling $17.5 million will be mailed by Thursday.
Tuesday also marked the first official day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, and Motta encouraged residents to stock up on food and emergency supplies, and prepare in the event of a major storm.
“Make sure you build a kit, make a plan,” Motta said.
For information on hurricane preparation, visit vitema.vi.gov.
Motta, during the briefing, said Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. will be making an announcement about horse racing during a press conference at 1 p.m. today.
A Daily News reporter attempted to ask questions during Tuesday’s press conference, but the media access phone line was muted. Motta did not respond to questions after the press conference had concluded.