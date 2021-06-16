The 10th and final defendant charged in connection with a tax fraud scheme has been convicted after a six-day federal jury trial.
Jacinta Gussie, 58, of St. Croix, was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States, four counts of theft of government money, and two counts of aggravated identity theft, U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert announced in a news release Tuesday.
She is facing up to 10 years in prison, and must serve a mandatory minimum sentence of two years behind bars for aggravated identity theft, which must be served consecutively to any other sentence imposed, according to Shappert. She is also facing a maximum possible fine of $250,000 and may be ordered to pay restitution to the U.S. Government.
The nine other women convicted for their roles in the conspiracy are Nisha Brathwaite, Darlene Thompson, Sylvia Benjamin, Joanne Benjamin, Lynell Hughes, Indica Greenidge, Thelma Liverpool, Nicolette Alexander, and Sheba Rashida Young.
According to court documents and evidence presented at the trial, from January 2011 to July 2012, the women “participated in a scheme to steal money from the United States Treasury by fraudulently obtaining federal income tax refunds,” according to the news release. “The scheme involved the acquisition of personal identifying information of individuals (i.e. name, social security number, and date of birth) used to electronically file falsified tax returns with a designation of refunds to the acquired bank accounts or debit cards.”
Gussie and her co-conspirators withdrew the deposited refunds and spent them for personal use.
“As a result of the scheme, approximately $44,000 of falsely-claimed returns were deposited into Gussie’s bank account. By means of the scheme, the defendants obtained over $400,000 in illegal tax refunds. The defendants also claimed additional refunds totaling in excess of $100,000 that were not paid,” according to the news release. All 10 defendants charged in the scheme have been convicted, and Gussie was the only one who chose to take her case to trial. The other nine entered plea agreements with prosecutors, and five of those have been sentenced. Joanne Benjamin, Hughes, Liverpool, and Alexander are still awaiting sentencing.
“The case is the culmination of years of investigative work by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigations, which conducted a probe into a massive stolen identity refund fraud scheme perpetrated in the Virgin Islands and elsewhere,” according to the news release.
The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigations, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Ortiz.