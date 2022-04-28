Work is swiftly moving along on the Elmore Stoutt High School rebuild project, that began earlier this month. The Jr. School is located on the far right
TORTOLA—Works have begun in earnest on the $11.4 million Elmore Stoutt High School redevelopment project, which is to be completed in time for the fall semester, allowing students to return to the school’s main campus for the first time since 2017. The school was destroyed during Hurricane Irma and while the Jr. section of the school has been refurbished, the Sr. school is housed in the Clarence Thomas Building in Pasea.
On April 1, the BVI government awarded contracts to four firms for the redevelopment of the school. The new buildings will consist of 10 large classrooms for 25 students each; 25 small classrooms housing 18 students each; eight student bathrooms as well as staff bathrooms, principal’s offices and a staff lounge.
Quality Construction Limited has a contract valued at $4,336,427.12, for construction of the Technical Block ,while Metro Construction Limited’s $2,496,690.84 contract, is for the construction of Classroom Block North.
The contract for Classroom Block South, was awarded to Autland Equipment Company Limited for $3,721.766.59 and Sunleaf Construction and Northam Construction, has been contracted to construct the Administration Office Block, which is valued at $880,104.66.
At the time of the contract signing, Premier Andrew Fahie, who also serves as Finance Minister, acknowledged that the value of the four contracts exceeded the projected costs of completion but added that the money is there to complete the work.
“While the value of the contracts that will be signed, the overall total value, exceeds the overall total estimates by $4 million, we will not defer this project anymore and extend the suffering of our students and teachers and the administrative and support staff any longer than necessary,” Fahie said before signing the contracts. “Where there is a will, there is a way and the will of your government and relevant stakeholders, is to bring our students, teachers and staff back to the Elmore Stoutt High School campus in facilities that they deserve and will be suitable for purpose by September 2022.”
In what he called “move with a purpose challenge,” Fahie challenged 70 of the territory’s successful business persons and companies, to each donate no less than $60,000 to the Elmore Stoutt High School rebuild project.
“Elmore Stoutt High School is where almost all of us received our education. Where our children have been and are being educated and where our future generation of Virgin Islanders will be educated,” Fahie said. “In these times of worldwide turbulence, it is not about what your company can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”