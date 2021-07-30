ST. THOMAS — V.I. marine apprenticeship graduates celebrated their accomplishment during a sunset sail on Thursday evening.
The free six-week program teaches young Virgin Islanders a variety of skills including swimming, sailing, scuba diving, dock management and water sports.
St. Thomas native and Olympic sailing medalist Peter Holmberg was on hand as Oriel Blake, executive director of the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association, handed out graduation certificates.
“You are now the ambassador of our V.I. and I hope you wear it proudly,” Holmberg told the smiling crew during brief remarks.
Tourism Department representative Alani Henneman-Todman, also in attendance, praised the graduates’ determination.
“I would like to say thank you for your dedication to the program — and the sky in the limit for you guys,” she said.
Graduation Day came with some other rewards since at the end of the apprenticeship training, participants can complete a safety certification known as Standards for Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping (STCW).
“The intensive five weeks is followed by one week of safety certification, which gives them a qualification to be crew,” Blake said.
The charter organization will sponsor each student through the five-day STCW basic training, at a cost of $1,200 each.
The certification and apprenticeship give participants a leg up when competing with other applicants for a boating crew job.
Osayande Francis, one of the graduates, said he was eager to enter the apprenticeship program to learn more about Virgin Islands waters. He plans to continue to work in the marine industry.
“I plan on working in the marine industry here on island in order to get my sea time so I can get my captain’s license,” Francis said.
Sierra LeVangie and Kewanna Young were the only two females out of the 11 participants who graduated from the apprenticeship program.
“I grew up doing stuff in the water, I was always very good in the water,” LeVangie said.
Originally from Illinois, she has lived on St. Thomas for seven years.
“I’m going to go get my dive masters, and work at a dive shop for a little while as I get my sea hours,” she said.
The marine apprenticeship program is funded in part by the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands through its Marine Rebuild Fund, which was established in 2017 following hurricanes Irma and Maria.
The apprenticeship program graduates are Alfredo Hodge, Jemari Forde, Osayande Francis, Renoir James, Sierra LeVangie, Romero Marcelin, Akeem MciIntosh, Ameri Sewer, Brandon Simon, Khaleem Westerman and Kewanna Young.