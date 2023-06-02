ST. CROIX — The sun beamed through the stained-glass windows of St. Joseph Catholic Church on Thursday morning as 11 graduates were presented to family, friends and supporters as the latest class to join the namesake school’s long list of alumni.
The clicks and flashes from cellphones and regular cameras pierced the silence in the church once the graduates, dressed in royal blue caps and gowns with white accents and collars, came down the aisle. Honor students were distinguished with gold stoles draped on their gowns.
Members of the “Anniversary Classes” from 1973 and 1983, were in attendance and recognized during the ceremony. The Class of 1973, celebrating its 50th year anniversary, made a $2,000 donation to the school.
Sen. Marise James, a graduate of the Class of 1975, was keynote speaker. She told students to be proud of who they are and above all lead a life that matters.
“Be a force for change, be a voice for justice and a beacon of hope. May you find harmony in your personal and professional pursuits,” she said. “May you always remember that you are a child of God.”
Class valedictorian Yvonisha Lawrence, 18, said she will miss her classmates whom she said are now lifetime friends.
“It is bittersweet that we are now finished, I’m a little bit happy and a little bit sad,” she said, but proud of her accomplishment, noting, “I worked hard from the 9th grade and my competitive spirit made me want to do better than my sister, who was the salutatorian of the Class of 2022.”
Lawrence, an honor student since beginning classes at Church of God Academy before enlisting at St. Joseph, had some advice on studying.
“It is pretty simple and to those coming behind us, like my little sister next year, I want them to realize that time moves fast and they should not stress over their grades, once you get your grade it is what it is, you just have to start fresh and try to do better,” she said.
Lawrence will attend the University of the Virgin Islands with plans to pursue a degree in finance.
Class salutatorian C’Jay Prevost, 17, also had mixed feelings about Graduation Day.
“I am really excited and while I will miss my classmates, I know we will stay in touch because we are a small and close class,” he said. “It was just 11 of us and over the years we worked as a team, just ensuring that we all did well and I am proud of everybody.”
Like Lawrence, Prevost has also always been an honor student. He recalled being teased as a “nerd” and forced to transfer from one school to another due to relentless teasing, but it all paid off Thursday when he graduated as the No. 2 student of his class.
Prevost will also attend UVI where he plans to major in animal science to become a herpetologist — a person who studies reptiles and amphibians.
During remarks, Bishop Rev. Jerome Feudijo reminded the class that graduation is the beginning of a rite of passage.
“Now is the time for them to move forward,” he said, and “see how they can fit God into their plans, or rather realize their purpose and how they fit into the plan that God has set.”