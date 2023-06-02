ST. CROIX — The sun beamed through the stained-glass windows of St. Joseph Catholic Church on Thursday morning as 11 graduates were presented to family, friends and supporters as the latest class to join the namesake school’s long list of alumni.

The clicks and flashes from cellphones and regular cameras pierced the silence in the church once the graduates, dressed in royal blue caps and gowns with white accents and collars, came down the aisle. Honor students were distinguished with gold stoles draped on their gowns.