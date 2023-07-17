ST. THOMAS — Marine Apprenticeship graduates celebrated the completion of their program with friends and family during a sunset sail on the Lady Lynsey on Friday evening
Twelve students from St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix participated in the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association’s free five-week program that offers marine vocational training. This included a sailing course, swimming and scuba diving, boating safety, navigation, dock management, customer service and a Standards of Training and Certification of Watchkeeping training.
Ayanna Remie, from St. Croix, said a highlight for her was learning how to sail and scuba dive.
“I learned to appreciate it, it’s a lot of work, but it’s fun,” Remie said.
She decided to participate in the program because she dreams of hosting female-only yacht excursions.
“I want to get into a job and learn more, to get my sea time and to get a good teacher,” Remie said.
She noted that St. Croix has fewer opportunities for working with a charter boat company than St. Thomas, but said “I wouldn’t give up.”
Jevon Browne, a taxi driver from St. Thomas, said he is looking to expand his business to include a water taxi service.
Although he doesn’t have a boat yet, he connected with Oriel Blake, executive director of VIPCA, and she encouraged him to participate in the apprenticeship program.
“I’m very thankful for her, what she’s doing no one else is doing, she deserves recognition a hundred times more,” Browne said.
Blake welcomed dignitaries to the ceremony, including Sen. Donna Frett Gregory, Tourism Assistant Commissioner Alani Henneman and UVI Cell Director Suzanne Magras.
“It makes all of us here full of pride to know that these twelve students have come so far in the past month,” Blake said.
She explained that with the completion of the program students receive support in finding a job in the industry.
With sponsorship from the V.I. Labor Department students can continue their apprenticeship with a 12-month training with an industry partner such as Ocean Surfari, Lovango Beach Club and Resort, St. Thomas Yacht Club and Cruz Bay Watersports.
Blake noted that since 2017, the program has had a total of 65 graduates, and over half have successfully entered the local workforce in marine industry careers. Ten have been awarded their captain’s licenses.
She recognized Dontre Antoine as an apprenticeship alumni onboard. He has been working at Cruz Bay Watersports since he completed the program in 2020, and he went on to receive his captain’s license in October 2022.
The marine apprenticeship program is funded in part by The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands through the Marine Rebuild Fund, which was established in 2017 following Hurricanes Irma and Maria.