ST. THOMAS — Marine Apprenticeship graduates celebrated the completion of their program with friends and family during a sunset sail on the Lady Lynsey on Friday evening

Twelve students from St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix participated in the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association’s free five-week program that offers marine vocational training. This included a sailing course, swimming and scuba diving, boating safety, navigation, dock management, customer service and a Standards of Training and Certification of Watchkeeping training.