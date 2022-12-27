ST. CROIX — Some of the island’s most talented wordsmiths are preparing to do battle this week during the Crucian Christmas Festival Committee’s Calypso Monarch competition.
ST. CROIX — Some of the island’s most talented wordsmiths are preparing to do battle this week during the Crucian Christmas Festival Committee’s Calypso Monarch competition.
Showtime is 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Palms restaurant at Pelican Cove.
Thirteen calypsonians are hoping to impress judges (and the audience) with their lyrics, stage presence and overall performance during the competition. They aim to dethrone current monarch Emogen Creese, aka “Blackness.”
Committee Chairperson Dean Baptiste, himself a singer, is looking forward to a compelling show.
.“We have 13 contenders for the monarch crown and I am really looking forward to seeing them on stage,” he said. “Some have been in the game for 20 to 30 years, some have a few years’ experience singing calypso, and then we have a couple who are brand new to this arena, so it is no doubt going to be interesting.”
Baptiste said the calypsonians have invested a lot of time and effort and aim to put on a quality show. Each will perform two songs — one each in two-round competition.
Calypso is an artform that is native to the Caribbean, and Baptiste said, as is customary, the songs will be about news of the day — political satire and songs that focus on social ills as well as those discussing social ills — many using double entendre.
“We have had two long years of the pandemic, we have had a very high-energy election season and there are a number of social ills to be discussed, so I expect a great show,” he said.
Baptiste said he is hopeful of calypso’s future as he sees new faces at every competition.
“We have some really talented young entertainers who are throwing their hat in the ring this go around,” he said. “I expect them to stay the course and help to preserve this part of our culture.”
This year, the show will honor three people: the late Alwyn Baptiste, Sr., brother to Dean Baptiste and the founder of Xpress Band; and Huelester Russell and Dr. Lawrence Lewis, both for their contributions to Festival.
Tickets for the show can be purchased at Armstrong Ice Cream, Urban Threadz in Sunny Isle and at Gary’s Bakery in Christiansted. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door and there are a limited amount of bar seats available for $40.