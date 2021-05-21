ST. THOMAS — A broadband tower issue affecting internet connectivity at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School delayed the intended start of its special hybrid graduation ceremony Thursday.
That did not stop the Class of 2021 — consisting of 141 seniors — to graduate in person Thursday afternoon. For those unable to see the ceremony streamed live, it was recorded and broadcast, along with prerecorded segments, on the V.I. Education Department’s social media page a few hours after the event.
“We are not focused on the pandemic,” Acting Principal Alicia Leerdam said before praising “the special dynamics of this year’s class.”
Leerdam said that 29 of Thursday’s graduates plan to attend the University of the Virgin Islands, another 21 will pursue education at colleges and universities on the U.S. mainland, and one person will attend college elsewhere in the Caribbean. Others chose trade schools, various branches of military and workforce.
“Find your passion in whatever you do,” Leerdam urged the graduates. “Do not settle. Make a name for yourself.”
Assistant Principal Juelis Hodge introduced both salutatorian Eurnette Christopher and valedictorian Angelina Thomas.
Christopher plans to attend Lafayette College in Eastern Pennsylvania to study environmental science. She aspires to become a marine biologist and she is considering a focus on coral ecology, having been motivated by the state of the corals in waters around the Virgin Islands.
“I’m just a bit disappointed, because you don’t get that rush of a traditional graduation, but I’m still grateful as to what we have,” Christopher said.
During her speech, she recalled her freshman year, when — as many of her friends — she was out of electricity for six months. Christopher also recalled initial excitement among students when COVID-19 hit over a year ago.
“It’s quite ironic how events didn’t play in our favor,” she observed. “We did not have a traditional high school experience and we are still not following the protocols,” she added, referring to the rebellious spirit of the class, whose motto is: “We can’t Lose, We’ve already Won.”
“We have gained mastery over our challenges,” Thomas told her classmates. “We have a right to raise our voices and contribute to the conversation.”
Thomas will be attending the University of the Virgin Islands to study biology. She plans to go on to medical school and become a pediatrician.
“I’ve always had an interconnection to infants and young adults, and I always have a positive aura around children,” she said.
Virtual and hybrid learning didn’t hold Christopher back.
“I actually enjoyed the virtual learning,” she said. “It gave me more of an opportunity to pursue things that I wanted to. The hardest thing was the communication between students and teachers. Sometimes, it was hard to understand what the teachers were saying, and we didn’t have a board right in front of us, so for some, it was pretty hard.”
Thomas had a slightly different opinion:
“It was also harder to do community service for National Honor Society, harder to render service to the community virtually, but we did find some amazing things to do in terms of the community,” she said.
The commencement address was delivered by Dr. Jerry Smith, “a true son of the soil,” born and raised in St. Thomas. Smith graduated from Kean in 1996 and spoke about his own experience with hurricanes, lack of electricity and not being able to iron a shirt for school.
“Still, that was nothing when compared with what you’ve experienced,” Smith told the Class of 2021, referring to two major hurricanes in one year and the global pandemic.
“You are better prepared to meet life’s challenges than anyone else,” he said. “Scars can be a tool to inform and motivate.”
A special segment of the ceremony was devoted to the 50th anniversary of the school, featuring countless graduates from past years — now musicians, doctors and businessmen. This segment was followed by a prerecorded presentation of graduates’ official cap and gown photos.
Additionally, the Class of 2021 was addressed by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin, Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory, V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett, Board of Education Chairman Kyza Callwood and Insular Superintendent Stefan Jurgen.