ST. CROIX — Thunderous applause, screams and air horns drowned out the traditional sounds of the band playing “Pomp and Circumstance” on Tuesday as St. Croix Central High School graduated its 55th class.
Many in attendance to support the 144 members of the CHS Class of 2023, captured video or still images of the procession on cellphone cameras as they made their way into the school’s sprung gymnasium.
The students marched into the packed room, boys on one side and girls on the other, dressed in shiny red caps and gowns with white accents and collars. Some were draped with gold honor stoles.
For the second time in the school’s history, the “Irrefutable, Unconquerable Class of 2023” graduated more male students. Two members received diplomas posthumously. Tanyia Williams and Kemani Perdomo were remembered during the ceremony and their parents were given cap-and-gown portraits of each from local artist Crista-Ann Molloy.
Members of anniversary graduation classes from 1973, 1983, 1993 and 2003 were in attendance and recognized during the ceremony. The Class of 1973 was honored on its golden anniversary, and Maria and Albert Schuster were recognized as “Educational Pythons” for their combined 60-plus years of teaching at the school.
Murchtricia Jones, a graduate of CHS Class of 2010, was keynote speaker. She spoke of challenges to be faced, but told graduates that’s not a reason to give up.
“Don’t be afraid to fail. Remember that the only real mistake, is the mistake that you learned nothing from,” she said.
Class Valedictorian Bry’Nice Berley, 18, was ecstatic about completing high school with the highest honors — she also ranked first and second at elementary and middle school graduations, respectively. Berley, who holds membership in her school’s Student Government, Future Business Leaders of America and National Honor Society among others, said that throughout she has remained focused and managed her time wisely.
“I believe in being a well-rounded student and that doing volunteer work is just as important as good grades,” she said.
Berley is heading to Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale to study computer science with hopes of being a software developer.
Class Salutatorian Lea Cornelius, 18, said her recognition in the top of her class and being able to present a speech was something she dreamed of since the age of 8. Like Berley, she has always been an honor student and holds membership in groups to include Student Government, the Newspaper Club and the National Honor Society.
Classes were twice the size than what I was used to, so there was more competition, so I buckled down and stayed focused,” said Cornelius, a former private school student.
While she was accepted to 22 of the 23 schools that she applied to, and received more than $500,000 in scholarship offers, Cornelius opted to attend the University of the Virgin Islands. She plans to major in nursing.
She had some advice for juniors.
“There are so many things that can become distractions in your senior year and those distractions can become detrimental,” she said. “They can’t let that happen, they have to set goals and work towards them and make every moment count.”
School Principal Yves Abraham told students they had the skills and potential to do well in life.
“Obstacles will come, challenges will come but you have the power to be resourceful and overcome it all,” he said. “Never give up and never give in. As life changes, stay grounded and push forward because you are all destined for greatness.”
As the graduates were called to the stage one at a time to receive their diplomas in red covers, they shook hands with a host of dignitaries including Education commissioner Dionne Wells-Hederington in a reception line on stage. Two graduates even paused, stepped forward and released confetti poppers into the crowd to a thunderous applause and cheers.
Class members sang a medley of rap and reggae songs before being released and were met with balloons, gift bags, baskets, hugs, kisses and other congratulatory gestures as they exited the ceremony.