Central grad celebrates

Central High School senior Marcus Gilbert celebrates Tuesday as he makes his way into the school’s gymnasium on St. Croix.

ST. CROIX — Thunderous applause, screams and air horns drowned out the traditional sounds of the band playing “Pomp and Circumstance” on Tuesday as St. Croix Central High School graduated its 55th class.

Many in attendance to support the 144 members of the CHS Class of 2023, captured video or still images of the procession on cellphone cameras as they made their way into the school’s sprung gymnasium.