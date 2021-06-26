TORTOLA — Two women received top honors as members of the Class of 2021 at Virgin Islands School of Technical Studies (VISTS). The two were among 15 who received certificates during a graduation ceremony Friday at the New Testament Church of God International Worship Center in Baughers Bay.
Beyoncé Penn, a mother of a 2-year-old whose secondary educational journey began at the Elmore Stoutt High School, was class valedictorian.
The toddler, she told The Daily News, was her inspiration.
“My son actually motivated me and inspired me to keep going and being the best that I can be,” said Penn, who received her certificate in cosmetology. “He really helped me.”
Earning the school’s top honors also came somewhat as a surprise.
“Who wouldn’t be? But I also worked hard for it,” Penn said, adding that she liked taking classes online, as it gave her time to be with her son.
In remarks to fellow graduates, she told them they have a village they can turn to. “As we leave this institution, never feel alone,” she told her fellow graduates. “Always ask for help.”
Penn, who has eyes on owning her own salon one day, plans to attend the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College. She said that she enrolled at VISTS because the school offered programs she was interested in.
Salutatorian Keyana Parker, who also obtained a cosmetology certificate, said among her challenges to gain her certificate was learning to do styles she didn’t like. “It wasn’t my strength,” she said of nail designs” but that she had to for “the client’s sake.”
While taking courses, Parker interned at Envy Nail Salon and Spa, noting the experience helped her to better understand the process and the effort that goes into it. “It makes you look at things differently, from the stylist point of view,” she said.
She said the pandemic posed other challenges, in that she needed to have the practical sessions as part of learning.
“However, with the teacher using the webcam and being able to see her, it made it easier,” she said.
Parker is looking toward Cambridge University and entering the legal field.
“I’ve watched criminal justice shows, I know a few lawyers and I always have an interest in the field,” she told The Daily News. “I just like that field. It seems like it fits me.”
Principal Ande Francis said that since the school was established in 2014, it has produced scholars who have contributed to the workforce in a meaningful way.
“Graduates, I challenge you to discover your own unique ways to contribute to this territory,” he said. “You’ve been armed with the skills, the competence, the knowledge, that will propel you to the highest heights. Go forth into the world, claim your place, embrace your future with open arms and enthusiastically pursue your own life’s journey of discovery.”
Keynote speaker Ronn Grant told graduates that they are “surrounded by dream smashers — some call them haters” but he said to ignore such individuals.
“They are dream smashers —people who go around trying to kill people’s dreams with words of doubt, fear and insecurities, simply because they never had the courage to simply try and truth be told, could never do what you do,” he said. “I encourage you graduates to stand up for yourself. Stand up against the odds and not allow anyone to kill your dreams or to place their limitations and insecurities onto you.”
He added that only they can place limits on themselves.
“Whether it’s opening up a state-of-the-art salon, a mechanic shop or leading one of the territory’s top hospitality industries or agencies, if you know within yourself that’s your passion and your purpose, make it happen. I repeat, make it happen.”