Local and federal authorities recovered 15 people from a boat that ran aground off St. Croix on Wednesday morning, according to U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad.
Castrodad said the Coast Guard received the call at 7 a.m., and recovered the individuals from the water with the assistance of the V.I. Police Department and the Department of Planning and Natural Resources.
Police spokesman Glen Dratte confirmed that officers were involved and said the nationality and immigration status of the individuals on board the vessel had not been determined by presstime Wednesday.
The 23-foot cuddy cabin boat with a single outboard engine ran aground on the reef line in the area of Great Pond Bay, Castrodad said.
Those on board abandoned the vessel because of its precarious position on the reef, and they were recovered from the water by a Planning and Natural Resources boat and a 33-foot Coast Guard response vessel and transferred ashore, Castrodad said.
“It’s a good case from a search and rescue perspective. Gladly, nobody was seriously hurt,” Castrodad said.