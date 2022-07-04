TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Premier Natalio Wheatley announced that 16 people who will be able to recommend changes to the constitution were named to the Constitutional Review Commission.
The announcement was made at a joint press conference on Friday with Gov. John Rankin.
“As you know, the forthcoming Constitutional Review will consider the aspirations and changes the people of the Virgin Islands wish to see in their next constitution.,” Wheatley said, noting that the 16 commissioners were approved by his Cabinet with 14 receiving unanimous support, while two did not.
“Despite this, representation of the interests of the Virgin Islands is robust and the people of the territory can be assured that their perspective will be strongly represented,” Wheatley said relative to the make-up of the commission.
The members are Lisa Penn-Lettsome, who will serve as chairman and Janice Stoutt, who will serve as deputy chairman. The other members are Dr. Charles Wheatley; Ronnie Skelton, Bernadine Louis; Reverend Dr. Melvin Turnbull; Dr. Benedicta Samuels; Dr. Steve Lennard; Maya Barry; Sendrick Chinnery; Noni Georges; Coy Levons; Raja Smith; Sir Dennis Bryon; Tanya Cassie-Parker and Susan Demers as members of the commission.
Wheatley did not name the two individuals who did not receive unanimous support.
Rankin, however, divulged that two of his three picks did not receive unanimous support, but that he had accepted all 13 individuals who were nominated by others to the commission.
Wheatley said that most of the members were in place under former Premier Andrew Fahie and are familiar with the process.
“I employ each Constitutional Commissioner to carry out their duty with integrity and with a view to what is in the best interest of the people of these Virgin Islands that builds on the constitutional progress we have made as a people since 1950,” he said. “This is certainly a victory as they are persons of quality. We have been able to add other people of quality.”
In explaining why two people did not receive unanimous support fromCabinet, Wheatley said some have “very passionate views” that the governor – as recommended by the Commissioner of the Inquiry — should not be involved in the process.
They made those “very strong representations” in Cabinet over several days and did not reach an agreement until late Thursday night, he said of those opposing the two nominees.
“The concerns of the people who have raised objections are valid and must be respected, but in the end, given the fact that the governor and premier had to agree and for us not to be at a stalemate, it was important for us to move forward,” Wheatley esaid. “We believe the persons in place on the committee can get the job done and certainly while many persons are not pleased and are not happy, it does not mean we cannot accomplish the goal that we have set out to accomplish.”
Rankin said that he was “satisfied” that all the people on the committee including those he nominated, are “honorable individuals” who can contribute to the “diversity” of the committee and that they will be experienced in their deliberations.
The COI Report was released publicly in April following a 15-month investigation. It was commissioned by Rankin’s predecessor, Augustus Jaspert, to probe widespread fraud in BVI government agencies. Among the recommendations was a partial suspension of the constitution, which would place the territory under direct British rule. Under that scenario, Rankin would head the territory with an advisory council of his choosing. That scenario, however was averted when a unified government, led by Wheatley and including three political factions, proposed a shared government to implement COI recommendations.