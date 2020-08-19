A 16-year-old honor roll student was gunned down Tuesday night on St. Croix in a shooting that also left a second man injured, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
The incident occurred at around 9:58 p.m. when 911 dispatchers received a report of shots fired in Sion Farm, Derima said in a news release.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man suffering from gunshot wounds, who was transported to Luis Hospital for treatment. Derima said he was listed in “serious but stable condition.”
The second victim, identified as Tintawee Christian of Sion Farm, was pronounced dead at the scene, Derima said in the news release.
Yves Abraham, principal at St. Croix Central High School, told The Daily News on Tuesday evening that Christian would have been starting his senior year on Sept. 8.
Christian had been on the honor roll for the first and second semester of his junior year, Abraham said. He was also on the baseball and football teams, where he played defense, tight end and was a backup quarterback.
“Tintawee was a very good student with a bright future ahead of him,” Education Department spokeswoman Cynthia Graham said in an email. “The Department of Education extends our deepest condolences to Tintawee’s family, friends, and loved ones, and the entire St. Croix Central High School family.”
Tintawee’s death marks the 37th homicide in the territory so far this year. Of those, one individual was stabbed to death and one was 22-month-old Tamir Lake, who V.I. Attorney General Denise George said died because of physical abuse. The remaining 35 deaths were caused by gun violence.
Sen. Steven Payne Sr., Chairman of the committee on Homeland Security, Justice, Public Safety and Veterans’ Affairs, has scheduled a hearing Sept. 3 with V.I. Police “regarding the community’s concerns and to receive an update on how the administration plans to address curtailing crime in our territory,” according to a news release.
The investigation into Tintawee’s murder is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or CrimeStoppersUSVI.org.