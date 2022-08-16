V.I. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing on St. Croix Sunday.

Merika Scafe was last seen by her mother on Aug. 8 at around 9 p.m. at her home at 1082 Williams Delight in Frederiksted, and she was wearing her Educational Complex High School uniform, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.

