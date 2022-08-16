V.I. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing on St. Croix Sunday.
Merika Scafe was last seen by her mother on Aug. 8 at around 9 p.m. at her home at 1082 Williams Delight in Frederiksted, and she was wearing her Educational Complex High School uniform, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.
Dratte said Scafe left home after being reprimanded, and took personal items including her birth certificate, indicating that she may have been planning to travel.
Scafe communicated with a friend of her mother’s via text message and said she was ok, and reached out to her mother on Aug. 12 via text, Dratte said.
The girl’s mother did not hear from her again, and went to Francis Command at 5:14 p.m. Sunday night where she reported Scafe missing, Dratte said.
“Her mom told her to come home, and she hasn’t heard from her daughter since the 12th,” Dratte said.
While there have been some reports that Scafe was possibly sighted on St. Thomas or St. John, Dratte said the teen’s whereabouts remain unconfirmed.
“What’s concerning is that we still don’t know where she is and we don’t know what happened to her,” Dratte said.
Police are conducting a search for the girl and “she’s a minor and we’re concerned,” he added.
Merika Scafe is a Black female, four-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing 100 pounds. Police said she has a dark complexion and brown eyes.
Anyone who has seen Scafe or may know her whereabouts is asked to contact Police Officer Jane Ann St. Hall at 340-778-2211 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 or 911.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.