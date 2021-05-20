A hybrid graduation ceremony at St. Croix Educational Complex High School started with a 25-minute delay, but it was worth the wait.
“The terrific, talented, tenacious, the triple-threat class of 2021” graduated on Wednesday morning, with 170 students receiving their high school diplomas.
“You are terrific, talented and you were tenacious — you are the triple threat,” Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. told them in a prerecorded message, adding that for most people two hurricanes and a global pandemic would not be possible to overcome.
“The challenges were no match,” said Principal Rodney Moorehead, opening the ceremony and introducing the platform guests.
The graduates listened to special remarks from Insular Superintendent Carlos McGregor, Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin, V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett and others.
Then, assistant principals introduced salutatorian Caliyah Helliger and valedictorian Makayla Todman.
Helliger is planning to major in chemistry at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
“We’ve been through it all,” she told the Class of 2021, recalling the struggle of going through the whole senior year online. “Take a second to suck it all in. What you are feeling is very real.”
Todman, who will be studying computer science at the University of Virgin Islands, has been a valedictorian in all schools she attended.
“Not even COVID-19 could take us down,” she said, thanking her classmates for “jokes and unhinged determination.”
“Tough times never last, but tough people do,” she added.
The keynote speaker was Dr. Carina Felix, who graduated from St. Croix Educational Complex High School a decade earlier. Now, she is training to become a general surgeon at the George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., remaining an active-duty lieutenant in the U.S. Navy.
“Life is a marathon, not a sprint,” Felix said, urging her younger colleagues to “exceed your own expectation,” and bring improvement and many working professionals to the Virgin Islands.
The graduates’ music performance was a highlight of the ceremony. J’Vonte Smith performed the Star Spangled Banner on a steel pan, and the St. Croix Educational Complex High School Band delivered a terrific version of “7 Years” by Lukas Graham that involved a steel pan, trumpet, saxophone, drums, flute and a fantastic music video.
Valedictorian Makayla Todman said she regrets not having a traditional full in-person ceremony, but “being able to see the graduates, albeit briefly, was an experience I will never forget,” she said.
“From the music to the decorations to the warm, friendly faces of the administrators, the entire graduation went wonderfully, and I left feeling that this day was truly my special moment,” Todman told The Daily News a few hours after the graduation ceremony.
Due to social distancing rules, she was not able to celebrate with friends and family the way she hoped for, but said her phone is “almost dead” after the number of messages she received today.
“I plan on dining with my family and celebrating with a party,” Todman said.
“We’re going to shop for books, then return home where we’ll sit back and re-watch the ceremony, reminisce, and ramble to my younger sister about how ‘she’s next.’ ”
“The entire complex team focuses our accolades on our special Barracuda graduates,” Principal Moorehead said.
“This recognition you are receiving is just the beginning of many monumental milestones to come. Each graduate is being charged with making our society a better place to live and this can be achieved in many ways.”
The event was streamed online and is available on the Education Department’s Facebook page.