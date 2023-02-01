ST. THOMAS — The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands has distributed a third round of funding totaling $176,576 in reimbursements and future estimated expenses to seven organizations that have provided or will provide emergency food or shelter programs in the territory during the period of July 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023, according to a CFVI news release.

The funds are distributed directly to the agencies by the national Emergency Food and Shelter Program