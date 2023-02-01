ST. THOMAS — The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands has distributed a third round of funding totaling $176,576 in reimbursements and future estimated expenses to seven organizations that have provided or will provide emergency food or shelter programs in the territory during the period of July 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023, according to a CFVI news release.
The funds are distributed directly to the agencies by the national Emergency Food and Shelter Program
“CFVI is pleased to serve as the administrator of the EFSP program in the USVI, making it possible for our local organizations to participate in this important funding opportunity,” said CFVI President Dee Baecher-Brown in the release.
According to the release, the foundation chairs a 12-member local board that reviews the applications and recommends awards. To be eligible, applicants had to be nonprofit organizations, churches, or units of government that have demonstrated the ability to deliver emergency food or shelter programs.
Funding is provided through the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the federally funded Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program based on the following unding cycle:
The first two rounds of funding, finalized early last year, resulted in the distribution of more than $1.3 million in reimbursements to organizations throughout the territory.
The Emergency Food and Shelter Program was established on March 24, 1983, with the signing of the “Jobs Stimulus Bill,” Public Law 98-8. That legislation created a National Board, chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that consisted of representatives of the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.
In its nearly 40-year history, the EFSP has distributed $5.953 billion to over 14,000 human service agencies in more than 2,500 communities across the country through this collaborative effort between the private and public sectors.
