TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Education Minister Sharie deCastro lauded the 177 graduates from Elmore Soutt High School for their resilience Thursday during a graduation ceremony at the Multipurpose Sports Complex in Road Town.

“Your High School years have been a testament to the power of resilience and the unwavering spirit that resides in each and every one of you,” said deCastro, recounting going through the August 2017 floods and two hurricanes even before they could begin their high school journey, then a pandemic. “In the face of these adversities, you adapted. You embraced the challenges head on and exhibited a resilience beyond measure. Class of 2023, you have journeyed through turbulent waters, but you have come out stronger, wiser and more resilient than ever before.”