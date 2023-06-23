TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Education Minister Sharie deCastro lauded the 177 graduates from Elmore Soutt High School for their resilience Thursday during a graduation ceremony at the Multipurpose Sports Complex in Road Town.
“Your High School years have been a testament to the power of resilience and the unwavering spirit that resides in each and every one of you,” said deCastro, recounting going through the August 2017 floods and two hurricanes even before they could begin their high school journey, then a pandemic. “In the face of these adversities, you adapted. You embraced the challenges head on and exhibited a resilience beyond measure. Class of 2023, you have journeyed through turbulent waters, but you have come out stronger, wiser and more resilient than ever before.”
Principal Vanessa Garroway also noted that the students’ journey to graduation was challenging, filled with many difficulties that were not anticipated.
“Floods, hurricanes, a pandemic, online schooling, shift system and half-day school all tested your resilience and determination,” Garroway said. “But through it all, you have persevered and today you have proven you are capable of overcoming the toughest obstacles. I must acknowledge the importance of the support of the parents in ensuring you made it to this point.”
She told the class she’s proud of each of them and they have proven that they have what it takes to succeed in the face of any challenge.
“I look forward to hearing about all of your successes as you brighten your corner wherever you are,” she said. “You have been given the foundation to spread your wings to make positive changes in our communities. As you start this next chapter of your life, I ask you to always remember that every choice you make has a consequence. I urge you to put God first and he will direct your path.”
Garroway challenged the students to ‘ook back at the obstacles they overcame and make choices that will create a work plan to achieve their goals.
“Know that there are going to be challenging times ahead, but make the choice to never quit,” she urged. “Even if you stumble or fall, choose to get up and work your plan again. It is time for you to take up your position in the world community. Go with God and make us proud.”
Garroway noted that as they celebrated the end of their high school era, they were doing so without one of their stalwart educators who impacted them at some point in their tenure.
“Ms. Kirima Forbes was hardworking, dedicated and loving and was always looking out for her students, especially those of House 1,” she said of Forbes who passed away last week as they rehearsed for graduation. “No matter what she was struggling with at a particular time, she still found time to fuss over her students.”
Valedictorian Aneya Meade said that through their resilience they overcame some of the most challenging experiences any graduating class has ever had to go through and that she’s proud of everyone.
“Class of 2023, as we go forward in our different directions of life, I urge you to always remember, to never give up and to pick yourself up after every fall,” she said. “People may tell you that you’re not ready for the world, but I feel that the world is not ready for us. Therefore, class of 2023, I implore you to go out and make your mark in the world and show them what you are capable of.”
Of the 177 graduates, 81 were high honors students, nine had high honors and eight were ranked in the top 10 of the territorywide rankings.