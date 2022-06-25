TORTOLA — Six students in the automotive and cosmetology Trade Stream Program, which was introduced during the 2019-2020 school year, were among the Virgin Islands School of Technical Studies graduates Friday afternoon.
Eighteen students total were lauded during the graduation ceremony — the last for the school year — held at the New Testament Church of God in Baughers Bay.
Five of the students graduated with honors and Principal Willis Potter said the new trade program was designed to give high school students more “hands on training.”
He told The Daily News that after attending classes for three days — Monday to Wednesday – they worked in the chosen industry at businesses in Tortola on Thursdays and Fridays, gaining invaluable experience.
“Many have defied the odds and silenced their critics,” Potter said in remarks, and encouraged graduates to “take pride in how far you’ve come. Have faith in how far you can go, but don’t forget to enjoy the journey.”
Premier Natalio Wheatley told the graduates they may be “more rounded” and “well prepared” for life because they were graduating with a skillset.
“When you have a skill, you are 50% on your way to being your own boss,” he said. “You have a skillset that you can use for yourself or that you can use to provide services to clients and that’s a very secure and advantageous situation to be in, compared to someone whose skills and profession, requires that they must work for someone else.”
Valedictorian Teffiny Smith, who received her high school diploma in hospitality, culinary and tourism, encouraged her fellow graduates to not be afraid as they start a new chapter of their lives and instead “Be focused. Be determined. Be hopeful and be empowered.”
“Let your dreams be bigger than your fears. Your actions louder than your words and your faith stronger than your feelings,” she said.
Salutatorian Kiemora Chung, who received her certificate in hospitality, culinary and tourism, also encouraged her classmates whom she described as “procrastinators.”
“A better word might be discovering ourselves, and unfortunately, for some of our teachers this discovering ourselves sometimes got in the way of doing work,” she said to laughter.
“But hey, we’re here aren’t we? We have made it through. We found our passions, our inspirations and overall, we found integrity as a class,” she said. “As you launch into the next chapter, know who you are, be who you are, love who you are and don’t live by stupid cliches.”