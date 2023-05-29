ST. CROIX — Handheld cameras and cell phones were aimed high above the crowd Saturday afternoon by family and friends capturing the precious moments as 18 young people made their transition from high school students to graduates of Free Will Baptist Christian School.
The energy was high as the students received their diplomas to rousing applause of those gathered at the Island Center for the Performing Arts.
The students marched to “Pomp and Circumstance” down the two end aisles of the open-air theater in shiny black caps and gowns, draped with class sashes and honor stoles and made their way to the front two rows.
Salutatorian T’Anna Lockhart Edney told The Daily News she was excited about finally finishing high school, and a bit shocked at her accomplishment.
“I know I deserve it, but it was real competition for the top spots over the years and especially this last senior year, so I am just grateful I was able to focus enough to make a difference,” she said.
Edney has consistently been a top student throughout her education journey.
“I’ve been at Free Will from K-5 and our class is very close, more even like family,” she said. “We really work together on a lot of things, we do class projects together and we have fun together and over the years we have grown together.”
Edney said she does not have a secret to her study methods, but usually reviews her notes and materials from class prior to exams.
“It takes real focus, dedication and hard work in order to achieve excellence,” she said. “I just try to do my best and nothing else. My motto is don’t worry, just give it to God and move on.”
This last year was most difficult following a near fatal car crash that left her mother brain damaged. She focused on school but maintained her faith as she watched her mother overcome numerous obstacles.
She said the experience piqued her interest in the medical field, especially. neurology.
Class Valedictorian Reine Brezial attended school in Georgia before moving to St. Croix and transferring to Free Will as a ninth grader. At that point she set a goal on becoming the class valedictorian and committed herself to the hard work that would lead to success.
“I’ve always been an honor student and I owe that to knowing how to manage my time and setting my priorities,” she said. Brezial plans to purse a nursing degree at Valdosta State University.
Brezial encouraged those going into their senior year next term to start saving money and to start making decisions about colleges as their senior years will quickly pass them by if they do not prepare and stay focused.
The “senior challenge” this year came from Jennifer Williams, an English teacher at the school and mother of graduate Caydyn Williams.
In a message filled with encouragement, kind words as well as sniffles and tears, she told the students that they are getting ready to go out into the world to achieve their goals, build new friendships and do things they probably had never done before but they cannot lose focus of their Christian foundation.
“We don’t know what lies ahead for any of you, but God does,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to step out. You all have tremendous potential, set your dreams and goals and reach for them.”
In a school tradition, class members made gift presentations to faculty, staff, parents and other family members and supporters.
Principal Hannah Postlewaite was recognized as this year’s class sponsor and Melba Williams, who is retiring this year, was recognized for her 31 years of service to the school as a teacher in various.
The also delivered single roses, after searching the audience, to their mothers, siblings, grandmothers, girlfriends, aunts and family friends, in way of thanking them for their support.
The already high-energy audience had the last word, cheering on graduates as they were presented with their diplomas, signaling the start of new endeavors.