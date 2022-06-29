An 18-year-old turned himself in to police Tuesday and was arrested in connection with a shooting at Barren Spot Village Mall, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.
Tyrique Parris was charged with first-degree attempted murder, possession of a dangerous weapon during a crime of violence, and aiming and discharging a gun.
Unable to post $100,000 bail, Parris was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing set for today in V.I. Superior Court.
The shooting occurred at around 9:28 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2021, after Parris and two victims got into an argument at Super Tank Service Station in Estate Diamond Ruby, according to police.
“The victims got into their vehicle and left the area to avoid Mr. Parris, however, he pursued them in his vehicle and opened fire on their vehicle while they were driving near the Barren Spot Village Mall,” according to police.
Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross signed an arrest warrant for Parris on May 25, and Parris turned himself in Tuesday, police said.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to call the tip line Criminal Investigation Bureau Tip-Line at 340-778-4950 or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.