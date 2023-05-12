Turning the tassel

UVI graduates turn their tassels at the 59th annual commencement ceremony on St. Thomas Friday.

 Daily News photo by SARA KIRKPATRICK

ST. THOMAS — Family, friends, and supporters gathered Friday at the Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center on the Orville Kean Campus to celebrate the accomplishment of University of the Virgin Islands graduates.

“You are a part of the resilient, ambitious, and unstoppable class of 2023,” student speaker Kaylor Bass said.