ST. THOMAS — Family, friends, and supporters gathered Friday at the Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center on the Orville Kean Campus to celebrate the accomplishment of University of the Virgin Islands graduates.
“You are a part of the resilient, ambitious, and unstoppable class of 2023,” student speaker Kaylor Bass said.
To the cheers of the crowd, 191 students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas. Nearly 300 degrees were awarded between the St. Croix and St. Thomas ceremonies.
Bass, who graduated Summa Cum Laude and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology, recognized that completing a degree is no small feat, especially in the face of obstacles like the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we commence the rest of our lives, I want us to continuously remind ourselves that our journey has been met with challenges, and so far, there’s nothing that we haven’t been able to overcome,” Bass said.
She reminded classmates to live in gratitude, and recognized their accomplishments were made possible through the support of many.
“I would like to genuinely thank all the professors, advisors, administrators, parents, siblings, friends and all other loved ones, who helped to make our journey as Buccaneers as smooth a course as it could be,” Bass said.
Keynote speaker and prolific author Michael Eric Dyson also touched on gratitude, remembering previous generations that made it possible for students to receive an education at a historically black college or university.
“Appreciate those brothers and sisters who said ‘Yes sir’ and ‘Yes ma’am’ to folks who had no business gaining their respect, so you could get a bachelors degree, a masters degree, and a Ph.D. and keep struggling on, be appreciative of them,” Dyson said.
Deanna Hunt, the first college graduate in her family, expressed gratitude for her parents, Owen and Roslin Hodge-Hunt, who she describes as her biggest cheerleaders.
“They are always there for me. They pushed me in my personal growth and development, and I am so grateful to them for all they have done,” Hunt said.
She studied computer science and plans to pursue job opportunities in the public and private sectors in the territory.
“I am looking for something in relation to designing or content creation and migration,” Hunt said. “Cyber security also interests me as I think network security is something people should pay attention to and consider improving systems in home environments.”
While pursuing her degree, Hunt held down two on-campus jobs, and was recently awarded the student employee of the year award.
Senate President Novelle E. Francis Jr. was among the dignitaries lauding students on their accomplishments with both Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach currently off island.
Bryan, a 1989 graduate of Wittenberg University, will be keynote speaker at his alma mater, which is graduating 270 students today. During the school’s 173rd commencement ceremony, Bryan will receive an honorary doctorate.
At Friday’s UVI ceremony, Edward Thomas Sr. was recognized with an honorary doctorate for his public service and business leadership.
Born and raised on St. Thomas, Thomas has served as the Internal Revenue Bureau director as well as the chief executive officer and chairman of the West Indian Company Limited board.
UVI President David Hall highlighted Thomas’ long record of community service, noting he has served on a number of boards including UVI’s Research and Technology Park board prior to him being awarded a Doctor of Humane Letters, alongside Dyson, from the university.