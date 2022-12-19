TORTOLA —Two senior officials with the BVI post office have been arrested and charged in an ongoing probe in connection with “financial irregularities.”

Acting Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Press Officer Akia Thomas said in a released statement that former Postmaster General Pascha Stoutt,45, of Windy Hill, and Wendy George, 43 of Virgin Gorda, were charged with “various offences” in relation to the ongoing investigation into “historical financial irregularities at BVI Post.”