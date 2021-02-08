2 BVI hotels among top in the Caribbean, Buccaneer top in USVI

Rosewood Little Dix Bay and Scrub Island Resort, Spa and Marina have been awarded top honors in a new survey of Caribbean hotels by U.S. News and World Report.
Both hotels earned a gold badge from the magazine, meaning they are in the top 10 percent of properties in the Caribbean. Little Dix Bay placed 14th in the Caribbean and Scrub Island placed 36th.
“To be recognized as the No. 1 hotel and resort, not only on Virgin Gorda, but in the entire British Virgin Islands following our four-year closure and renovation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every member of our team. We are so honored to receive this designation and are pleased to be able to offer extraordinary experiences and dedicated service to each of our guests and visitors,” said Little Dix Bay Managing Director Andreas Pade.
Like the shuttered Caneel Bay Resort on St. John, Rosewood Little Dix Bay was founded by Laurance Rockefeller and ravaged by Hurricane Irma. The U.S. News ranking is the first to include the hotel since it reopened following the storm, according to the resort.
Scrub Island General Manager Michael Schoonewagen said his staff was “humbled to be included among such fantastic company.”
“The gold distinction,” he said, “further solidifies our prominence as a luxury resort offering exemplary service and stellar amenities to visitors from around the world.”
In the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Buccaneer earned a silver badge, placing 258th in the rankings. Silver badges were awarded to the top 30 percent of hotels in the region
“The Buccaneer is honored to be named the top hotel in the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said Sales and Marketing Manager Rebecca Hensley.
“The resort has been part of the community for almost 75 years and continues to update and refine its accommodations and amenities. We are hopeful for a brighter 2021 and look forward to welcoming new and returning visitors to St. Croix.”
Other U.S. Virgin Islands properties in the rankings include Marriott’s Frenchman’s Cove at 292nd, Grande Bay Resort at 345th, Carambola Beach Resort & Spa at 378th and Sugar Bay Resort and Spa at 408th.
Sugar Mill Hotel on Tortola placed 148th in the ranking and third in the British Virgin Islands.
The top hotel in the region is Cheval Blanc on St. Barths.
The rankings take into account the aggregate opinion of published travel experts through industry awards and the overall customer satisfaction expressed in online guest reviews, according to the magazine. The highest-ranking hotels are typically those that both experts and users recognize for their quality.
In addition to Caribbean properties, the magazine also ranked the top hotels in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe, as well as best pet-friendly, boutique, pool, golf, spa and brand hotels in the United States.