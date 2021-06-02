TORTOLA — Two prison officers at Her Majesty’s Prison in Balsam Ghut on Tortola were placed on administrative leave following a fatal stabbing over the weekend.
The action comes following an emergency meeting of the National Security Council in the stabbing that involved four inmates. One man was killed and three others had to be hospitalized from serious stab wounds.
Nickail Chambers, 29, died at the Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital on Sunday from his injuries, where he and the others were being treated. The incident prompted Gov. John Rankin to call the emergency meeting Monday afternoon. The council, which considers matters relating to internal security and any significant security developments in the territory, includes the governor, premier, deputy premier, attorney general and police commissioner.
Following its meeting, the council recommended the launch of an internal inquiry into the incident as well as a wider external review of security arrangements. It also called for “immediate steps be taken to enhance the supervision of prisoners at Her Majesty’s Prison.”
“Council, in its deliberations, further instructed that the two senior officers who were on duty during the occurrence of events, be placed on administrative leave, pending further investigation,” according to a news release.
The council also recommended that “the wounding and murder” at the prison be “under the active investigation of the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force’s Major Incident Team.”
A statement from the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force said that two prisoners were arrested after the incident, but their names were not released.
In a separate probe, a man who stabbed his father in the Long Trench Area four days prior to the incident at the prison has been arrested. Police did not release the name of the perpetrator, but said the father remains in stable condition at Orlando Smith Hospital.