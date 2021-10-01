TORTOLA — Four officers have now been charged in a May 30 incident at Her Majesty’s Prison in Balsam Ghut that left one prisoner dead and three hospitalized with serious stab wounds.
After the death, an emergency meeting of the National Security Council called for an internal inquiry into the incident as well as a wider external review of security arrangements.
According to a police statement, prison officers Mark Kendall and Sharlene Maduro and formerly interdicted police officer Karina Brea were charged Wednesday with breach of trust as investigations continue into the death of Nichail Chambers, 29, and the attempted murder of another inmate.
All three officers will appear in court at a later date.
Earlier in September, five inmates — Andraes Norford, Essadro Jefferson, Rean-J Christopher, Dee Dijon Hodge and Kareem Durant — were charged in the murder of Chambers with two of the five also charged with attempted murder in the violent stabbing altercation on the evening of May 30 at the prison.
The four were treated at Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital; however, Chambers subsequently died from his injuries.
“This RVIPF continues to bring all those involved in serious crime to justice in order to protect the people, places and communities of the Virgin Islands,” Press Officer Diane Drayton said in a statement.
“Persons with information into this case or another other are asked to contact the RVIPF Intelligence Unit at 284-368-9339. All information will be dealt with in the strictest of confidence,” Drayton said.