V.I. Port Authority announced Sunday that two of five passengers on board a Cape Air flight en route to King Airport from the British Virgin Islands were injured after the aircraft experienced an in-flight bird strike near Water Island.
While airport rescue and fire personnel were activated, the plane landed safely and taxied on the runway on its own power, according to V.I. Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe.
The Port Authority’s Airport Operations and Aircraft Rescue and Firefighters assisted the five passengers and the pilot on board.
“The passengers of the aircraft were transported to the Schneider Regional Medical Center,” Dowe said, adding that “while two of the passengers were injured, thankfully, there were no fatalities.”
The extent of the passenger’s injuries or the part of the plane the bird struck were not included in a statement released just after 6 p.m. Sunday.
It noted that around 2:53 p.m. Cape Air flight KAP8861 “experienced a bird strike north of Water Island just before landing.The aircraft landed at CEKA at 2:56 p.m. without incident and taxied to the terminal gate under its own power.”
Dowe said that V.I. Fire and Emergency Services also responded to the incident, and that the Port Authority has remained in contact with Cape Air officials and federal aviation agencies regarding this matter.
The incident did not affect airport operations, and King Airport remained open.
“VIPA thanks all responders who assisted with the emergency,” Dowe said.