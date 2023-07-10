TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands police arrested two men Saturday night in connection with last weekend’s robbery of House of Luxury jewelry store at the Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park.

Shamul Mitchell, 35, of Sand Box Road, and Jelani Marquis, 27, of Hannahs Estate, were charged with robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offense, according to a statement Sunday night.