TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands police arrested two men Saturday night in connection with last weekend’s robbery of House of Luxury jewelry store at the Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park.
Shamul Mitchell, 35, of Sand Box Road, and Jelani Marquis, 27, of Hannahs Estate, were charged with robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offense, according to a statement Sunday night.
Both will appear before the Magistrate’s Court at the next available sitting.
Acting Police Commissioner St. Clair Amory in response to reports that police were not working fast enough said earlier last that detectives with the Criminal Investigations Department were making “steady progress” in their investigation.
“It is very difficult to resist the temptation to respond and defend the force when those in the community give commentary on its actions or inactions,” Amory said in a Sunday statement. “However, compiling the necessary evidence to charge perpetrators of gun crimes takes time and requires a great deal more effort. In these types of investigations, unfortunately, the least said, the better for us.”
Amory also expressed his gratitude to the officers for their long hours, dedicated teamwork and the assistance of members of community that brought about these arrests.
The case began at around 2 p.m. on July 1, officers were called to the scene of an armed robbery at the C. Romney Tortola Pier Park.
Store employees reported that two armed masked individuals entered the store dressed in all white and removed several pieces of jewelry from the showcases. Both fled the scene toward the parking lot with a quantity of the store’s merchandise. One of the perpetrator’s discharged a firearm while outside the compound, however no injuries were reported.
The value of the stolen items is undetermined at this time according to the statement.
Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the robbery.
“Those who witnessed the robbery are asked to provide any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem,” to the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force’s Intelligence Unit at 284-368-9339,” according to the statement.
Individuals can also call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 284-800-8477.