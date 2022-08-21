V.I. Police said two people were killed, and 16 had to be rescued at Haulover Bay, St. John, as they attempted to illegally enter the United States during the wee morning hours on Sunday.
A man and a woman drowned after the group of 18 immigrants were reportedly dropped off by boat at sea, with the intention of them swimming to shore.
V.I. Police spokesperson Glen Dratte said the group had traveled from St. Martin, and that two of the immigrants were natives of Iran; one was a native of Guyana, and the remaining 15 were from Venezuela. All of the latter were adults with the exception of a child, he said.
Police could not readily ascertain the area where the two people who drowned came from.
According to Drattte, the 911 Emergency Call Center was contacted around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, “reporting that immigrants were coming ashore on St. John.”
“Officers responded to the scene and started making contact with the immigrants in the water, and on land, at about 5 a.m.,” he said.
While V.I. police officers were the first on the scene, they were assisted by members of the U.S. Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection and the National Park Service.
Dratte said the individuals were turned over by V.I. police to CBP officials, who subsequently took them to St. Thomas for processing.