Two weeks after a pair of Coral World’s sea lions, Rose and Omar, received successful eye surgery, they are recovering nicely, according to Lee Keller, general curator of the marine park attraction.

“They are right on track from a stance of healing. The female, Rose, is more up and active than Omar, but Omar is progressing as expected,” Keller told The Daily News. “They are currently separated from each other and other animals in a specifically designed dry holding facility so that they can rest, be treated and recover as needed.”