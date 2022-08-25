Police on St. Croix were kept busy Wednesday investigating two homicides that occurred in the span of 10 hours at Estate Bethlehem housing community, commonly known as Harvey project.

The first victim, identified by next of kin as 24-year-old Jorge Luis Saldana, was gunned down at close range in broad daylight around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday. Police later identified the second victim, killed ambush-style at 7:45 p.m. that night, as 47-year-old Jose Berrios of Estate Bethlehem.