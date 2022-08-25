Police on St. Croix were kept busy Wednesday investigating two homicides that occurred in the span of 10 hours at Estate Bethlehem housing community, commonly known as Harvey project.
The first victim, identified by next of kin as 24-year-old Jorge Luis Saldana, was gunned down at close range in broad daylight around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday. Police later identified the second victim, killed ambush-style at 7:45 p.m. that night, as 47-year-old Jose Berrios of Estate Bethlehem.
V.I. Police spokesperson Glen Dratte said that Saldana was “at work cutting grass in the housing community at the time he was approached by a man who was dressed in all black with his face covered, who shot him multiple times before fleeing the immediate area.”
The incident began around 9:40 a.m. when the 911 Emergency Call Center was contacted about “shots fired and a man down in Bethlehem Village.”
“Police traveled to the area and observed the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body lying on the ground in front of an apartment, and they provided emergency medical care until EMS arrived,” Dratte said.
Upon arrival, emergency medical technicians continued providing medical services, and subsequently transported him to Luis Hospital “where he underwent emergency surgery, however, he later succumbed to his injuries.”
In the second killing, Dratte said, the 911 center was contacted at 7:45 p.m. “reporting a male individual had been shot in the vicinity of the last parking lot” near Building 88, and that police on the scene confirmed there was an unresponsive victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
Dratte said that based on a preliminary investigation “the victim was leaving a family member’s apartment when an individual ambushed him — discharging multiple bullets at the victim using a a high-powered rifle.”
He said when asked that it was “too premature” to speculate as to whether the two homicides — and that of a 30-year-old man who died from injuries sustained in a June shooting in Harvey project — are related.
Wednesday’s killings marked the 22nd and 23rd for the year on St. Croix, which in just over two months has recorded the territory’s last seven homicides.
Police meantime have not released motives or provided updates on these recent cases on St. Croix:
July 26 — Three men were killed in a drive-by shooting near a liquor/smoke shop in La Grande Princesse. The victims were later identified as Muhammad Asad, 41, Adil Idheileh, 28, and Angel Diaz, 60.
Police said at the time that around 9:52 p.m. investigators found two bodies near each other, and they were later identified as Asad and Idheileh. Diaz’s body was found some yards away after police began combing the area for evidence.
July 22: Regaldo Cepeda, 30, succumbed to injuries sustained in a June 14, shooting in Estate Bethlehem. He was shot multiple times in his back, legs and elbow, and subsequently airlifted to Florida for treatment. News of his death began circulating online in late July, and V.I. Police subsequently updated the incident to a homicide.
July 15: Randy A. Lockhart, 43, was shot and killed near Frontline Bar and Grill.
The incident occurred at around 12:45 a.m. when police responded to a 911 report of a victim with multiple gunshot wounds at the Estate Calquohoun club.
Dratte urged anyone with information on Wednesday’s killings in Estate Bethelehm or any other unsolved homicides to call 911 or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.