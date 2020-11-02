Two men were killed in less than 24 hours this weekend on St. Croix.
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Concordia West on Saturday evening and a second man was slain Sunday afternoon in Catherine’s Hope.
The first slaying occurred at around 8:20 p.m., said V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima. According to investigators, a Hispanic man was hit when shots were fired from “a dark-colored car” in the Concordia Manor neighborhood.
The victim was taken by private vehicle to Luis Hospital, but died from his injuries, according to Derima.
“The victim was identified by next of kin as 19-year-old Nathaniel Felix.”
The second victim was shot at about 2:28 p.m. Sunday.
Officers responding to a report of a gunshot victim found an unresponsive man who had been shot in the back. Emergency medical technicians found no signs of life, Derima said.
The second victim has been identified as Bomani Christian.
According to police, two men assaulted Christian and left the area in a dark maroon SUV.
“We have yet another family mourning the loss of a loved one,” said St. Croix District Chief of Police Sidney Elskoe after the weekend’s first homicide.
On Sunday, he renewed his call for help.
“As a community, we cannot allow this to keep happening,” Elskoe said. “If you know who did this, do the right thing and let us know so we can bring these individuals to justice.”
The shooting comes a week after the territory’s last shooting death, the killing of 29-year-old Joseph Andrews on St. Thomas.
Felix is the 45th homicide victim in the territory so far this year, Christian is the 46th, including 26 on St. Croix, 19 on St. Thomas, and one on St. John.
Of those, two people died in motor vehicle crashes, one was a child who the Attorney General said suffered physical abuse, and one was a stabbing victim. The remaining 41 were victims of gun violence.Elskoe encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to call 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or call Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.