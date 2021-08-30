Two St. Croix men, including one man who evaded capture for nearly two months, were arrested Friday on domestic violence charges in separate incidents.
On July 2, a woman told police she had been assaulted by Nickson Felicien, 25, of Estate Whim, St. Croix, however, he managed to evade police until Friday, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
Also arrested Friday was Annquan Wilkes, 19, of Harbor View Apartments.
Wilkes admitted to assaulting an elderly individual on Thursday, Derima said.
Both men face charges of second-degree assault, domestic violence and simple assault and battery, and were turned over to the Corrections Bureau as they were ineligible for bail per the territory’s domestic violence statue.
which requires individuals arrested on domestic violence charges be held in custody pending an advice-of-rights hearing.