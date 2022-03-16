TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands immigration officials announced that two of seven men who escaped from a detention center last week have been recaptured.
Haitian nationals Milson Catul and Slovans Semaus were among eight detainees — three Venezuelans and five Haitians — who escaped the Immigration Detention Center the evening of March 3 and the morning of March 4, respectively.
Venezuelan national Hermosa Raul was captured soon after escaping, but police did not identify him by name until Monday, when Catul and Semaus were captured.
Officials did not indicate where the escapees were captured, and the search is ongoing for the others who remain at large.
They are Haitians Nicholas Mckenson, Jeff Sherry and Jni-Baptiste Yeye and Venezuelan nationals Angel Fusil Lugo and Michael Villalobos Moreno.
Chief Immigration Officer Ian Penn, in a released statement, thanked residents for their assistance with information provided that resulted in the recapture of three of the escapees. He urged residents to remain vigilant and continue assisting in the recapture of the escapees who are still at large.
Penn also reminded the public that it is a crime to assist or harbor any of the escapees.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals are asked to contact the Immigration Department at 284-468-4700, 284-468-4715 or 284-468-4754 or the Royal Virgin Island Police Force hotline at 311/911.