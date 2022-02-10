A man and a woman were listed in stable condition late Wednesday night after being injured during a shooting at D. Hamilton Jackson Terrace housing community, commonly referred to as Red Brick.
V.I. Police spokesperson Glen Dratte said he did not immediately know the ages of the individuals, but that they were “standing outside Building 2 talking and two cars drove up and started firing at them.”
He said the 911 Emergency Call Center was contacted around 9:43 p.m. with reports about shots fired. Both shooting victims were taken to Luis Hospital via private vehicle for treatment, Dratte said.
An apartment in the complex was hit by stray bullets, damaging windows. Dratte added that while the apartment was occupied, no one was hurt.
The investigation is ongoing.
Estate Strawberry shooting
Police on St. Croix are also investigating a separate shooting incident, according to Dratte.
He said that sometime after 11 p.m. Luis Hospital staff reported to police that a man showed up at the hospital and said he was shot in Estate Strawberry.
Details were sketchy late Wednesday night and Dratte said police should have more information today.