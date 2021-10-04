ST. THOMAS — A Sunday night shooting on St. Thomas left one victim dead and a second hospitalized.
With heavy traffic backed up at a stoplight, and customers gathered at restaurants and gas stations nearby, the shooting started with a quick burst of automatic gunfire just before 9:30 p.m. and may have involved multiple weapons.
Alerted to “gunshot activity,” by the department’s ShotSpotter system, multiple officers responded to the scene near Vitraco Mall on Centerline Road.
V.I. Police Public Information Officer Toby Derima confirmed early this morning that the shooting claimed at least one life, and a second victim had been taken to Schneider Hospital.