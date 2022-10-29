Two of 11 Venezuelan nationals caught at sea in 2019 off the coast of St. Croix, and charged in connection with a cocaine conspiracy case, have been sentenced for their role in the drug trafficking operation.
U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith announced Friday that Francisco Rodriguez-Infante, 28, and Johnny Rodriguez-Rodriguez, 30, were sentenced on Oct. 27 to three-and-a-half years in prison followed by two years supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Wilma Lewis on a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine while on board a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.
In addition, they must pay a $100 special assessment fee and are subject to deportation, Smith said in a news release.
According to court documents, on the evening of Sept. 25, 2019, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley intercepted a suspicious 55-foot vessel named La Gran Tormenta displaying Venezuelan nationality indicia about 38 nautical miles south of St. Croix.
“Occupants of the La Gran Tormenta failed to respond to USCG’s efforts to engage in questioning of the crew, and upon detection, the La Gran Tormenta changed course and began jettisoning packages,” according to the statement. “Crew members from the USCG Cutter Donald Horsley subsequently retrieved two bales from the water. The two jettisoned bales contained packages with brick-shaped objects, which were subsequently laboratory tested and found to contain approximately 49 kilograms of cocaine hydrocholoride” or powder cocaine.
That statement further noted that after requesting and receiving permission to stop the vessel from Venezuela — the flag state — U.S. Coast Guard personnel attempted a right-of-visit boarding that was ineffective because crew on the La Gran Tormenta disregarded the agency’s instructions.
“Eventually, Coast Guard personnel obtained control of the La Gran Tormenta through use of an entanglement tactic, which stopped the vessel’s engine. A USCG counter-drug boarding team later encountered 11 persons, including the defendants,” the release stated.