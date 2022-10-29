Two of 11 Venezuelan nationals caught at sea in 2019 off the coast of St. Croix, and charged in connection with a cocaine conspiracy case, have been sentenced for their role in the drug trafficking operation.

U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith announced Friday that Francisco Rodriguez-Infante, 28, and Johnny Rodriguez-Rodriguez, 30, were sentenced on Oct. 27 to three-and-a-half years in prison followed by two years supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Wilma Lewis on a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine while on board a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.