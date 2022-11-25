TORTOLA — A Virgin Gorda native and 31-year veteran of the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force made history with her appointment this week as deputy police commissioner.
Jacqueline Vanterpool was among three officers appointed to top police spots during a ceremony presided over by Gov. John Rankin at a Wednesday ceremony at Government House in Road Town, Tortola.
St. Clair Amory, a 32-year-veteran, was promoted to deputy commissioner, and U.K. citizen Pam Trevillion made history when she was appointed as the first female assistant police commissioner.
During the ceremony, attended by other BVI officials including Deputy Premier Kye Rymer, Rankin detailed the trio’s journey through law enforcement, noting their years of education and training that each brought to their new positions.
Rymer expressed both his support to the new appointees and his delight in being part of the process in their selection.
Police Commissioner Mark Collins also pledged his support noting he was “confident we have selected the best candidates for the positions as we take the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force into this new season.”
Collins congratulated Trevillion, noting that her appointment marked another first for a female officer in the post. Trevillion, he said, is a veteran law enforcer, having reached the rank of superintendent in the United Kingdom.
And, in praising Vanterpool as the “first female deputy commissioner,” he noted the ongoing trend throughout police organizations.
“Female officers are making their mark in this male-dominated profession of law enforcement, not just here but all over the world and, for sure, are moving up the ladder swiftly, confidently, and commendably. She is one of those officers,” he said.
Vanterpool told The Daily News Friday night that she recognizes the significance of her promotion — and that of Trevillion.
“There’s not a word in the dictionary that can describe how I’m feeling. One, as an individual, secondly, as a female, and thirdly, as the first female within the organization to reach such a prestigious rank,” she said adding that throughout her tenure, she set 10 goals for the job and so far has accomplished nine.
“I have one more left,” she said, adding that she welcomes other women coming up in ranks in what has been a male-dominated field, and getting positioned in the decision-making hierarchy.
Vanterpool, who’s writing a book, that she said is entitled “Woman in a Man’s Envrionment,” noted that as a softspoken person, there were many obstacles she had to overcome and that she didn’t give up because she was determined to make a difference in the force.
“That makes me feel proud that I’m an example and a true testament of persistence, commitment and dedication,” she said.”Not only breaking the glass ceiling in 2016 as the first female superintendent, but now becoming the first deputy commissioner of Police. I am honored.”
According to Vanterpool, as far as positions, men outnumber women on the police force by just 15 and “I’m humbled and I feel proud about it, and it is my desire to bring other females along with me and to make a difference within RVIPF.”