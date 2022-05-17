ST. CROIX — Wearing mortarboards and black gowns, 20 adults walked across the stage at St. Croix Educational Complex’s auditorium on Monday where they received a high school diploma or general education requirement equivalent.
The “Resilient and Electrifying Class of 2022” may be “small in numbers but mighty when together,” V.I. Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin said after “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten echoed in the room.
The lyrics “this is my fight song, take back my life song” were fitting to the occasion as the graduates “had to fight many unexpected obstacles to obtain your high school diploma or GED,” Berry-Benjamin said.
True to the statement, there were graduates who went through adversity, held down jobs, had families, and still returned to school for either their diploma or GED.
Valedictorian Angela Saunders could not be present as she was off island. Her mother spoke in her place, reading from prepared remarks that Saunders experienced bullying in regular high school. Her daughter’s time spent in adult education was better served than her experiences in high school, she read.
“I am standing here in complete surprise that I was named valedictorian. I have attended several different schools and I have always struggled with being bullied or teased, which made it very difficult for me to focus and do well in my classes. I have to say that being in the adult school night program has been the best fit for me,” Saunders said in prepared remarks.
Salutatorian Joseph Bass said it hasn’t been easy to strike a balance between being a student and the demands of everyday life. “Working late, you have families, elderly parents, little children, and let’s not forget pandemic COVID-19.”
Though “sleepless nights and pain” are part of everyone’s human experience, Bass said “Challenges come to make us stronger and wiser. You will develop new insight and new perspective. Inspire someone, it is not always about you. Use your experience to make someone’s life better. Yes, we can. Class of 2022, we have what it takes to make a difference.”
V.I. Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson, who gave the commencement address, said each graduate should feel proud that they have demonstrated “intentional growth” toward a brighter future.
“It warms my heart to see you do this,” Nelson said. “Regardless of what happened, despite whatever happened, you are back now. And here it’s our turn again. We don’t always get second chances and here you are creating a second chance for yourself. Because you made that choice and you’re at this point and if you are sitting in this chair that means you have already made that big step.”
Nelson acknowledged that many already had jobs and families, but that he hoped the graduates would continue to “take intentional steps in their lives. We can’t lead people unless we lead our own lives.”
Each graduate smiled as they received their diplomas.
Saunders, in her prepared remarks, summed up their experience with a quote from Confucius.
“It doesn’t matter how slowly you go, as long as you don’t stop.”