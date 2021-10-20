V.I. Police have seized or recovered 20 illegal firearms on St. Croix since August, but an influx of “ghost guns” are being shipped into the territory piecemeal, St. Croix Deputy Chief of Police Uston Cornelius said during a news conference Tuesday.
The weapons include an AK-47 and various handguns, and Cornelius explained why certain firearms are preferred by those looking to commit violent crimes.
The .38 revolver is sought after by criminals because the spent casing “stays in the weapon,” Cornelius said. “They can leave with the weapon and feel comfortable that nothing is left behind.
Semiautomatic .40- and .45- caliber handguns are also popular choices, and “depending on how fast you pull your index finger, is how it would expend the rounds,” he said.
In terms of the AK-47, “people love that weapon because of the damage it does,” Santos said.
Cornelius said numerous other government agencies have played a critical role in helping remove guns from St. Croix streets.
Officers with the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources, for example, “were instrumental in securing an accident scene,” which led to a weapon being recovered, he said.
V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima said there have been 20 arrests over the time that the 20 guns were seized, but not every weapon was associated with an arrest.
Andre Auguste was awaiting trial for murder when he died in a one-car crash on Oct. 1, and police said they discovered an illegal handgun a few feet from his body.
Cornelius said police are “also noticing what you call ‘ghost guns,’” firearms that have been assembled from separate pieces obtained from gun manufacturers on the mainland, who mail the components to the territory.
He demonstrated the ease with which criminals can obtain and assemble the four pieces required to make an illegal handgun — the receiver, slide, barrel, and recoil spring.
“All you need to do now is get your magazine and your rounds, put it in here and you have a working weapon, ladies and gentlemen,” Cornelius said. “You have some people that have the discharging of shots in their community, sometimes it’s individuals testing these guns.”
Criminal Investigation Bureau commander Lt. Naomi Joseph is at training off-island, and an update on cases “will be brought to you at a later date,” said St. Croix District Chief Sean Santos Sr.
Santos said the department made “a promise to the Virgin Islands community” to remove illegal firearms from the streets and reduce the island’s high homicide rate.
Police will “try our best to improve safety within our community and we’re still asking for the community’s continued support in effecting that goal,” Santos said.
Anyone with information about criminal activity is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-778-2211, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-2477.