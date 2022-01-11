$20 million worth of cocaine seized off St. Croix

Four men — three British Virgin Islands citizen and one citizen of the Dominican Republic — have been charged with smuggling 1,470 pounds of cocaine in a vessel apprehended near St. Croix on Sunday.
The vessel’s captain, Shannon John, his brother Sean John, and two other passengers, Emmanuel Tolentino-Lebron and Augusto Rodriguez-Molina, of the Dominican Republic, were arrested. They each are charged with possession with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine while on board a vessel and conspiracy.
If convicted, the men face possible life sentences, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
At around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Customs and Border Protection air and marine units spotted the 32-foot center console Manta traveling along the northeast shore of St. Croix, headed north toward the British Virgin Islands, according to the complaint filed by a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations.
Suspected contraband was visible on the boat deck, according to a statement from Customs and Border Protection.
Agents tracked the vessel and when they approached, the boat was “dead in the water” or at a standstill. The passengers all complied with a search, and agents said they found 21 block-shaped bales of cocaine weighing a total of 667 kilograms, or a little over 1,470 pounds, according to the complaint.
The estimated value of the cocaine is $20 million, according to Customs and Border Protection.
The defendants were apprehended near St. Croix, and federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations in St. Croix initially attempted to take them to that island for processing, according to documents filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Everard Potter.
“However, due to the rough seas, they had no choice but to transport the defendants to St. Thomas, where the defendants were processed and where they had their initial appearance,” Potter wrote in a motion filed Monday, asking the court to change the venue of the case to St. Croix.
“But for the rough seas towards St. Croix at the time of the defendants’ arrest, the government intended to prosecute this matter in St. Croix as that is the home office for the Homeland Security Investigations agents responsible for making the arrest in this matter. The government only brought the matter before the St. Thomas Division of the Court to insure the defendants’ timely initial appearance,” Potter wrote.
The men are currently scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing Thursday on St. Thomas before Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller, according to court records.
It is the second arrest involving a large quantity of cocaine being smuggled between the U.S. and British Virgin Islands in a month. In December, British Virgin Islands authorities said they seized a large number of counterfeit notes, 20 firearms and close to 1,100 pounds of cocaine worth almost $50 million, during a raid on a home where an escaped prisoner, Jose Almestica, was known to reside.
It is unknown if the cases are related, but Almestica has been described by Royal Virgin Islands Police as a “lead player” in the gun and drug trade between the territories.