In 2020, the Virgin Islands recorded 49 homicides, including 27 on St. Croix, 20 on St. Thomas and two on St. John. Two of the homicides were vehicular in nature.
Jan. 11: Ray Thomas, 34, is slain in his Estate Sion Farm, St. Croix, home. Malik Iles, 20, has been charged with first-degree-murder in the shooting death.
Jan. 17: Ferdinand Marshall, 46, is shot to death in Contant, St. Thomas. He was pronounced dead by emergency medical technicians at the scene.
Jan. 18: Gyasi Chiverton, 22, is shot to death shortly after noon near Thomas Bakery in Castle Coakley, St. Croix.
Feb. 4: Jahlil Ward, 32, is found shot to death at the Pine Peace basketball court. Ward had been convicted in the 2007 stabbing death of Jamie Cockayne on St. John. Ward maintained that he was innocent of the murder, and entered an Alford Plea, which allowed him to submit a guilty plea in court while still maintaining his innocence.
Feb. 16: Carlos Ingles, 23, and Endry Montero Bacili, 25, are shot to death as they drive through the Oswald Harris Court housing community.
Feb. 19: Mikal Dore, 25, is found shot to death in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in Estate Thomas, St. Thomas.
Feb. 29: Jahkim Santiago’s bullet-riddled body is found floating in the water at Good Hope Beach on St. Croix. In March, Akil Santiago was charged with murder in the death of his 28-year-old brother, Jahkim.
March 20: Malik Graham, 29, and Malcolm Francis, 23, are shot to death in the bush near the Old Cockpit in Estate Glynn, St. Croix. One victim was dead at the scene, the other died at Luis Hospital.
March 29: Luis Perez, 23, dies at Luis from his injuries after being shot in Barren Spot, St. Croix. Police responding to reports of shots fired found Perez in a vehicle stopped in the roadway with its lights on.
April 8: Deshaune Harrigan, 44, is found at 4:19 p.m. face down, shot to death on a Hospital Ground roadway. An investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives linked a cache of weapons found by V.I. Police to the homicide, resulting in multiple arrests.
April 8: At 8:14 p.m., police find Michael McKie, 42, shot to death near the fish market in Hospital Ground.
April 10: Junior Akimo Freeman, 35, is shot to death near the basketball court in Hospital Ground. Police announce they will be increasing patrols in the neighborhood following the homicide.
April 16: Shaq’kil Roberts, 26, is shot to death in the hurricane-ravaged Tutu Hi-Rise housing community. Jabaar Mactavious, 29, who fled the territory after learning he is a suspect in the case, surrendered to police in North Carolina.
April 16: Two men are wounded and Bertstrand Gilkes Jr., 26, is killed during a shooting in the Bovoni housing community. In 2012, Gilkes was convicted in the 2010 slaying of Oshlyn Francis Jr. near the Thomasville housing community. Gilkes was only 16 at the time.
April 28: Emanuel Moise, 19, is found with multiple gunshot wounds in the bushes east of Cramer’s Park on St. Croix.
May 5: Tamir Lake, 22 months, dies as a result of physical abuse, according an autopsy whose results were revealed during a press conference in July. He had been in the custody of Human Services since December when he was taken to the emergency room with a fever, vomiting and suffering from an upper respiratory tract infection. Lawyers for his mother dispute his cause of death.
May 8: Jamal Jacobs, 39, is gunned down on Garden Street, St. Thomas.
May 12: Jahkerby Charles, 22, is shot to death in Mon Bijou, St. Croix. He was born and raised on St. Thomas.
May 15: Just before 8 p.m., Elon Frett, 28, is shot death in Frenchman’s Bay, St. Thomas.
May 28: Mendel Felix is stabbed to death during an argument at Frydenhoj Ballpark on St. Thomas. According to police, a witness saw Felix throw a rock at Kyan Crooke, but miss. Crooke, 32, then stabbed Felix, according to the witness.
May 27: Two weeks after being shot in the neck, Selena Chitolie, 19, succumbs to her injuries. Police believe the shooting is a case of mistaken identity. Chitolie was with her mother, who was also shot, and brother, while the family was looking for a home to rent on May 15 near Evelyn Williams Elementary School. Jiovani Smith, Calijah Brewley, Jerome Wallace III and a 17-year-old minor are arrested.
May 31: Terrance Leroy James, 38, is shot and killed around 5:30 p.m. in Times Square in Christiansted. According to police, James was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
June 14: Vernon Rawlins, 24, is shot and killed around 9:41 p.m. in Savan, St. Thomas. Rawlins suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Schneider Hospital, where he died.
June 23: Oliver Christian Jr., 62, is shot to death during an argument over property boundaries, according to police. His West Caret Bay, St. Thomas, neighbor, Alphonso Wade III, 56, is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter. A neighbor who ran out of his house after hearing the gunshot, says Wade told him “Christian would not let him up the stairs; he said Christian was pushing the gate and the gate was on his foot ... Wade told him that he did not have a choice, so he removed his firearm and he shot Christian.”
July 4: Shortly before noon, Nathaniel Heywood, 26, is gunned down near the Walter I.M. Hodge Pavilion housing community on St. Croix. Shot multiple times, emergency medical technicians find no signs of life.
July 9: V.I. police plead for help after 14-year-old Aaron Ashby and his cousin Rique Ashby, 29, an employee of V.I. Waste Management Authority contractor A-9 Trucking, are gunned down while collecting trash in the Tutu Hi-Rise housing community. Aaron Ashby “wanted to go to law school, he loved steelpan, he loved to dance,” Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor said. “His energy when he came into a room resonated.”
July 22: St. Thomas musician Khamal “Petty God” DeSilvia, 29, is shot and killed in the area of Pavilions and Pools in Smith Bay. Rasokemo Archibald, 39, and Tyler Labarrie, 30, are charged in the murder. In a prescient Facebook post on July 12, DeSilvia wrote: “When I die please don’t come on this here blue app cappin and actin as if I was such a saint or like I was the second coming of Jesus Christ reborn — my mudda know just (expletive) I does be out here in de government streets doing!!”
July 23: Jonathan Fontanelle, 28, is shot and killed in the Louis Brown Villas housing community on St. Croix. Fontanelle was talking on the phone when he was shot multiple times.
July 30: Shamal Riviere, 30, of Sion Farm, St. Croix, is shot to death by his friend, Anselmo Crus, 33, during an argument. According to police, Cruse, and two other men were securing roosters in preparation for a tropical storm when Riviere came onto the property “demanding weed.” Charges against Cruse were reduced to illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition as investigators believe the shooting was an act of self-defense.
July 31: Aaron Joseph, 27, is shot and killed in his vehicle as he arrives to work at H.H. Tire and Battery in Estate Pearl on St. Croix.
July 31: Kaleem Ramsey, 26, is killed in an afternoon shooting at the Lorraine Village housing community on St. Croix.
Aug. 4: Rashawn Wyre, 24, dies from multiple gunshot wounds at the Holger Danske Hotel in Christiansted, St. Croix.
Aug. 16: Joseph Leonardo Clarke, 27, of Grove Place, St. Croix, dies after being shot multiple times while in a vehicle at King and Market streets in downtown Frederiksted. Injured in the shooting is a 7-year-old child who was struck by a bullet fragment.
Aug. 17: 16-year-old honor-roll student Tintawee Christian of Sion Farm, St. Croix, is gunned down just before 10 p.m. in a shooting in Sion Farm. A member of the basketball team and a backup quarterback, Christian was to start his senior year in less than a month. A second man was injured in the shooting and taken to Luis Hospital. Christian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Aug. 18: Richard M. Boehm, a 55-year-old motorcyclist, is killed after being struck head-on by an off-road vehicle traveling in the wrong lane. Azalea Fierros, 23, of California faces negligent homicide charges in the crash that occurred near Pearl B. Larsen Elementary School. According to police, Fierros had been drinking and thought she was in the correct lane.
Sept. 13: Secori Akeel Elmes, 31, is shot to death shortly after 2 p.m. near a basketball court at Oswald Harris Court housing community on St. Thomas. He was shot multiple times.
Sept. 14: Renyisha Juanita Rivera, 20, is shot to death in what police described as a “targeted incident” on Melvin Evans Highway in Estate Paradise, St. Croix. Efrrail Jones Jr., 23, and Estefani Rodriguez, 21, have been charged in the murder.
Oct. 9: Kadiyen Illidge, 21, is shot to death when gunfire erupts at 10:18 p.m. near King and Market Streets in Frederiksted. Police say she was caught in crossfire and was not the target of the shooting. Four other people were shot the same night in shootings on St. Croix.
Oct. 16: Olson Tyson, 28, is shot to death just after 11 p.m. in William’s Delight, St. Croix. He died at the scene. After the shooting, St. Croix District Chief of Police Sidney Elskoe issued a statement calling for an end to the gun violence plaguing the territory. “I was on the scene of another senseless homicide and watched the anguish of another destroyed family try to comprehend the death of their loved one,” wrote Elskoe. “It is time for the entire community to say, NO MORE! No matter how bad the situation may get, resorting to using guns to resolve differences is a tragic solution. We need to encourage our young men to put the guns down.”
Oct. 24: A shooting near Four Winds Plaza on St. Thomas leaves four people injured and Joseph Andrews, 29, dead. Suni Abiff, 39, of Estate Mariendahl, was later arrested after being seen on video removing a gun from Andrews’ body. T’Quan Registe faces multiple gun charges in the incident.
Oct. 25: According to police, Marvin Barton, 27, was killed by a drunk driver who slammed into his vehicle on Queen Mary Highway on St. Croix. A passenger was also injured. Kaley Lund, 27, is charged with vehicular homicide.
Oct. 31: Nathaniel Felix, 19, is shot and killed when shots are fired from “a dark-colored car” in the Concordia Manor neighborhood on St. Croix.
Nov. 1: Boys and Girls Club employee Bomani Christian is found face-down in a bedroom of his home with “a bullet hole in his lower back.” Witnesses told police that two men named “Mega” and “Jaco” entered the home with handguns and they heard two shots, according to an affidavit. According to police, “Jaco,” also known as Kareem Richardson, had been harassing and threatening Christian since an argument two years earlier during a parent conference at a school.
Nov. 18: Just after midnight, a shooting in Estate Enighed, St. John, leaves A’Jahnie Bramble, 20, dead and two other individuals wounded.
Dec. 28: Around 6 p.m., Jahmandi Simon, 25, is shot to death near the fish market in Frederiksted, St. Croix.
Dec. 31: Delroy Venzen Jr., 33, who was shot four days before in Smith Bay, St. Thomas, dies of his injuries at Schneider Hospital. Three other shooting victims who arrived at the hospital at the same time, all claimed they did not know who might have shot at them, according to police.
