Even as the territory struggled with a deadly virus in 2020, the coinciding battle with gun violence shook the public to its core, claiming well over 40 lives and injuring several others.
At least 46 gun-related homicides rocked the territory since January, compared to 40 in 2019. The numbers added to the territory’s already dismal homicide rate, which is ranked fourth according to the World Population Review’s per capita homicide rate, right behind El Salvador, Honduras and Venezuela.
Shootings from Hospital Ground, St. Thomas, to Frederiksted, St. Croix, to Estate Enighed, St. John, were all a grim reality in 2020, sending scores of mostly young men to the emergency room — or to their deaths.
The collective toll not only broke families apart but cost the territory time, money and resources, as one uninsured off-island transfer cost between $7,000 to $25,000, while a stay in an intensive care cost more than $1 million.
Emotions appeared to culminate after a July 9 shooting in which two contractual employees of the V.I. Waste Management Authority — including 14-year-old Aaron Ashby — were gunned down while collecting trash in the Tutu area of St. Thomas.
The shooting, which came amid the backdrop of controversial police shootings on the U.S. mainland, led to multiple demonstrations in the territory.
In August, more than 50 people joined the USVI Million Mothers March on St. Thomas to protest the senseless slaughter of children. The march came two months after hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters flooded the St. Thomas waterfront to demand justice for George Floyd and other victims of American police brutality as well as Virgin Islanders murdered at home. Protests were organized on all three islands.
“It’s time for us to stop being afraid,” said Pearline Hill, who attended the St. Thomas demonstration.
V.I. Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor, who serves as the territory’s top cop as part of a temporary assignment from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, has repeatedly called the fight against gun violence his “No.1 priority.”
Yet while his department has seized roughly 150 illegal firearms by year’s end, and attempted to increase patrols in trouble spots, Velinor said there remains a seemingly endless supply of guns on the streets.
“We see there’s a lot more work to be done,” Velinor said at a recent press briefing.
In the final session of the 33rd Legislature, lawmakers passed a bill to create an Office of Gun Violence Prevention under the Office of the Governor. The proposed office seeks to be a coordinating agency for public, private and nonprofit entities, and serve to identify underlying causes of gun violence and strategies to keep neighborhoods safe.
While some lawmakers view the office as added bureaucracy, bill sponsor Sen. Myron Jackson, a longtime advocate of gun violence prevention, said the bill’s passage was the “right course of action for a territory in a crisis of gun violence” and will seek to finally bring down the tragic number of gun-related deaths in time.