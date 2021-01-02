Health officials said it was only a matter of time before the novel coronavirus infiltrated the Virgin Islands. Less predictable was its impact, how in the course of 10 months, a virus from the other side of the world would claim the lives of 23 Virgin Islanders, transform the way students learn and devastate an economy built around tourism.
From the first reported case on March 13 to the administering of nearly 900 vaccinations by year’s end, the territory, like the world, adopted a “new normal” in 2020, one in which face masks and six feet of social distancing were imposed and the fete lifestyle curtailed.
Proactive, and at times messy, the Bryan administration’s response reflected a “three-legged stool” approach, a balance of public health, the economy and individual freedom, from dining out to take-out, from beach night to Scrabble night. The strategy proved effective, and the Virgin Islands fared better than most of its Caribbean counterparts, ending the year with an infection rate below 5%.
Death toll
The impact of the pandemic didn’t spare the territory from grief, as 23 Virgin Islanders, many of them elderly with preexisting conditions, succumbed to the virus.
Tragically, four of these fatalities were residents of the Queen Louise Home for the Aged on St. Thomas, which experienced an outbreak in August and saw 12 residents and six staff members infected.
Other outbreaks struck the Limetree Bay Facility on St. Croix, as well as the St. Thomas jail, where 36 prisoners — nearly a quarter of all detainees at the facility — tested positive. No deaths were reported.
Fatalities in the territory ranged in age from 101 years old to younger than 25. By year’s end, St. Thomas topped the list with 15 fatalities, followed by St. Croix with seven and St. John with one. The first COVID-related death was reported April 5. The last COVID death of 2020 was reported Nov. 3.
Bryan, during his final COVID-19 update of the year Thursday, said dealing with COVID surges was like “knocking a tennis ball back and forth.”
Preventing infection required a close watch of the numbers and a ramping up of testing, he said. By Dec. 31, roughly 500-600 tests were conducted a day.
Schools
Bryan’s order to close schools in March left Education officials scrambling to re-imagine how to teach through virtual means. It also left many students in dire need of technology to access their virtual classrooms, a need that continues today, even as schools head into their second semester.
While the V.I. Education Department distributed more than 3,400 laptops and over 1,667 Chromebooks territorywide, The Daily News reported in November that more than 800 students still lacked a laptop and nearly 400 didn’t have access to the internet.
The territory is expected to receive 12,000 Chromebooks — 6,000 for each district — to supply every student with a computer. But so far, shipments have been piecemeal. The Chromebooks were ordered in mid-August once funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, became available.
Students without technology are required to use paper-based lesson packets and have teachers engage with them via telephone.
Aside from classroom work, graduating seniors in 2020 became the first ever to graduate virtually, skipping the traditions of raucous auditoriums for personal living rooms and computer screens.
“We have heard the saying, ‘you never know what tomorrow may bring’ so many times that we have begun to disregard it,” said Denali Georges, Class of 2020 valedictorian at the Free Will Baptist Christian School on St. Croix.
“I want you to know that every day, that saying applies. In our high school career, we have endured two Category 5 hurricanes and now a global pandemic. No one could have foreseen it but God himself. Keep that saying in mind, but make the most of every day and do not fear what tomorrow may bring.”
Economy
Coinciding with the tragic death toll of COVID-19 was the devastating toll on an economy still recovering from two catastrophic hurricanes.
From a federal “no-sail” order that kept cruise lines anchored since March to Bryan’s decision to stop new hotel reservations to deter air arrivals, the territory for much of 2020 lost its most precious lifeline: tourism. So much so that business owners considered the year a debilitating “lost season.”
“We’re at a point where it doesn’t pay to keep the lights on,” said Raju Chandiramani, manager of Iguana Jacks at the Havensight Mall on St. Thomas.
Pash Daswani, owner of Lucky Jewelers on Main Street, said several shops on the historic thoroughfare had already shuttered.
“If you just see past the Royal Dane Mall going west, it’s a ghost town,” he said.
According to West Indian Co. Ltd. Interim President Anthony Ottley, the company lost over $2.5 million in passenger fees, while the territory lost more than $100 million in passenger spending overall.
With dwindling business and an unemployment rate topping 10%, officials worried that revenues lost in tax collections could jeopardize the government’s ability to make payroll or fund basic public services.
Residents, on the other hand, worried about paying rent and their power bills, or even putting food on the table.
The grim reality had the Bryan administration taking advantage of the CARES Act, which provided the V.I. government with roughly $75 million, including direct payments of $1,200. Residents were also granted an eviction moratorium and a utility credit for their power bills.
By year’s end, the Bryan administration had issued a total of 91,442 unemployment checks since April, totaling over $104 million, which is equivalent to about half of the payroll of the entire government.
With more federal relief on the way, as well as two COVID-19 vaccines, which are already in the territory, Bryan on Thursday said 2021 presents a “glimmer of hope” for the territory.
“Last November, I told you that hard times were coming … not knowing that we would be faced with a worldwide pandemic,” Bryan said. “I’m telling you that we are doing so well that, while yesterday, 3,700 people died in the United States, Virgin Islanders were talking about how to get horseracing back.”