The suspect in the 2020 murder of Bomani Christian has indicated he’s ready to take the case to a jury trial, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Kareem Richardson, 43, was arrested about a month after Christian was found shot to death on Nov. 1, 2020, and was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder and assault.
Richardson pleaded not guilty and is currently under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Defense attorney Martial Webster filed a notice to the court in September that Richardson is ready to proceed with trial.
Webster also filed a notice of alibi, which explains that he intends to call a witness who will testify about Richardson’s whereabouts on the day of the murder, and that he was driving a different vehicle than the one prosecutors claim.
A trial date has not yet been set.
The case began when officers responded to Christian’s home in Catherine’s Hope in Christiansted, St. Croix, after witnesses said two men named “Mega” and “Jaco” entered the home with handguns and heard two shots, according to the arrest warrant affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Police found Christian lying face-down in a bedroom of his home with “a bullet hole in his lower back.”
Officers found the second bullet lodged in a bed and two spent shell casings on the bedroom floor.
The witnesses told police they hid from the shooters, who began searching for them, saying “come out we are not going to hurt you,” before leaving in a maroon Honda, according to the affidavit.
“Jaco,” identified as Richardson, “has been harassing and threatening” Christian since a parent conference at a school two years earlier, and Christian had told loved ones “that if something happened to him it’s ‘Mega or Jaco’ who did it,” according to the affidavit.
Police interviewed Richardson, who drives a maroon Honda, the day after the murder on Nov. 2, according to the affidavit.
In a videotaped statement, Richardson said he went to Cost-U-Less and bought groceries, and went back home where he stayed until 5 p.m. before going to the casino, according to the affidavit.
According to the notice of alibi filed by Webster, a defense witness will testify that Richardson returned home with groceries at 1:53 p.m., and the witness left the home at 3:42 p.m., which is when Richardson also left to go to Seaside Grocery Store.
The witness will also testify that she was driving the maroon Honda on the day of the murder, “the vehicle the People allege that defendant was driving at the time of the incident,” and Richardson was driving a white Kia, according to the notice of alibi.
Richardson has faced murder charges twice before and was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in those cases.
Richardson was serving time in Golden Grove Adult Correctional Facility on St. Croix for the Nov. 7, 1999, shooting death of Perry Brathwaite when he was charged with stabbing a fellow inmate to death.
Richardson shot Brathwaite in the back of his head at a birthday party at the Anna’s Retreat Community Center on St. Thomas and was sentenced to 10 years behind bars. Before he was released, Richardson was involved in a jailhouse brawl and was one of three men found guilty of voluntary manslaughter for killing 22-year-old inmate Timothy Heidman on March 21, 2006. Richardson received another 10-year prison sentence in that case.
