The suspect in the 2020 murder of Bomani Christian has indicated he’s ready to take the case to a jury trial, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.

Kareem Richardson, 43, was arrested about a month after Christian was found shot to death on Nov. 1, 2020, and was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder and assault.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.