APRIL
April 3: Detective Vivianne Newton is appointed Deputy Chief of Police for St. John.
April 3: U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez rules that the V.I. government must pay the Government Employees’ Retirement System $63,143,506 — including more than $3 million in interest alone — for nearly two decades worth of unpaid employer contributions.
April 4: The territory records its first death related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
April 5: St. Croix native Tim Duncan is named for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
April 6: Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. expands his order closing beach bars and restaurants to include the beaches as well.
April 8: Gov. Bryan orders the closure of all public schools in the territory for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. Students will continue studies at home on virtual platforms.
April 9: British Virgin Islands authorities step up surveillance days after a U.S. Virgin Islands man is caught sneaking into the territory to see his girlfriend in violation of a territorywide lockdown.
April 10: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention issue a 100-day ban on cruise ships calling on U.S. ports. The ban would be repeatedly extended.
April 12: Beaches were empty Easter morning on St. Croix as the COVID-19 pandemic brings a temporary halt to the longtime tradition of families camping together on the beach over the Easter break.
April 13: Jeff Jones, the University of the Virgin Islands head coach of the Buccaneers’ men’s basketball team, and Wilberto Ramos, athletic director for the university, confirm their termination from the university.
April 14: Gov. Bryan vetoes a bill to rein in WAPA billing.
April 15: With cruise ships on hold, the V.I. Port Authority seeks $25 million line of credit.
April 16: Paco’s chances for survival weren’t very good until he arrived at the St. Croix Animal Welfare Center. Shot multiple times with a pellet gun and a .45 caliber weapon, Paco underwent two hours of surgery at the center.
April 17: The territory records its second and third COVID-19-related deaths.
MAY
May 4: Former V.I. Superior Court Judge Robert Molloy replaces Curtis Gomez as U.S. District Court judge for the division of St. Thomas and St. John.
May 5: Fire destroys the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Peter’s Rest on St. Croix.
May 5: First-term St. Croix Sen. Alicia Barnes announces she will not seek reelection.
May 6: Gov. Bryan announces that all V.I. public high school students will graduate virtually in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
May 7: The 33rd Legislature overrides Gov. Bryan’s veto of legislation that redefines the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s billing cycle and reduce the amount of time that it can “back bill” customers. The measure defines a billing cycle as a period not to exceed 35 days and shortens WAPA’s back-bill period from three billing cycles to one.
May 7: The 33rd Legislature approves a bill that calls for a referendum vote on convening a constitutional convention to consider adopting the Revised Organic Act, or portions of it, as the V.I. constitution.
May 11: Ludrick Thomas resigns as police chief of the St. Thomas-St. John district and returns to his prior position as sergeant. Steven Phillip is named acting chief.
May 12: The V.I. Office of Disaster Recovery announces approval for the replacement of Arthur A. Richards Junior High School by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The V.I. Education Department selects the Evelyn Williams School site as the location for the new school.
May 13: Senate Vice-President Myron Jackson of the St. Thomas-St. John district announces he will not seek re-election.
May 13: ESPN ranks San Antonio Spurs legend and St. Croix native Tim Duncan eighth on the list of the top 10 players in NBA history.
May 17: The territory observes its inaugural Virgin Islands Flag Day. The day serves as a commemoration of the May 17, 1921, adoption of the V.I. flag.
May 20: Gov. Bryan approves legislation that seeks a referendum vote on November ballots on whether a constitutional convention should be called to adopt the Revised Organic Act of 1954 as the V.I. constitution.
May 21: The V.I. Port Authority Governing Board votes to have thermal cameras installed at the territory’s airports and seaport terminals on St. Thomas and St. Croix by June 1.
May 22: Gov. Bryan approves legislation aimed at reducing credit card abuse by government workers. The bill requires all current government-issued credit cards to be discarded and properly reissued, with greater oversight of card receipts and purchases.
May 26: St. Croix Central High School is the first of the territory’s four public high schools to hold virtual graduation ceremonies as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic.
May 26: Gov. Bryan allows restaurants and bars in the territory to reopen and serve 50% of their fire marshal-approved occupancy, or no more than 50 guests, whichever number is lower. Groups of no more than six are allowed and must be placed at least six feet apart.
JUNE
June 1: The territory enters an “Open Doors” phase and reopens to visitors.
June 1: The U.S. Department of Agriculture approves the Virgin Islands Hemp Plan, which outlines the procedures and requirements for cultivating and producing hemp products in the territory.
June 3: The British Virgin Islands reopens its borders to residents, but it will still be months before tourists return.
June 4: Waste haulers issue an ultimatum to the V.I. Waste Management Authority: Pay up or we’ll stop collecting your trash.
June 5: Senators approve another $8.2 million for the construction of Paul E. Joseph Stadium on St. Croix. The project is years behind schedule and contractors have yet to erect the first wall despite having already spent more than $12 million.
June 8: Live entertainment in the territory is allowed to resume with restrictions.
June 9: Kamal Latham resigns as CEO of the V.I. Economic Development Agency. Wayne Biggs Jr. is appointed as interim CEO.
June 12: The Iconic Harvey’s Restaurant on St. Croix announces its closure after 33 years of service to the community.
June 15: The Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School Full Force Engineers team is named the winner of the national 2019-2020 MATHCOUNTS Video Challenge.
June 15: Gov. Albert Bryan announces the “Healthier Horizons Initiative,” a set of reforms that seek to modernize health care in the territory.
June 20: The University of the Virgin Islands board of trustees approves the creation of a School of Agriculture and a School of Graduate Studies.
June 22: Gov. Bryan signs an executive order to create the “Advisory GERS Funding Task Force,” a committee charged with creating a comprehensive funding plan for the Government Employees Retirement System.
June 23: The Margaritaville Vacation Club on St. Thomas reopens to non-vacation club members.
June 23: The V.I. Water and Power Authority terminates its deputy general counsel, Mark Kragel, after public backlash of Kragel’s purported racist comments on social media demeaning and degrading the Black Lives Matter movement.