April
1: After several reopening delays and nearly a year after closing all ports to international travel, the British Virgin Islands announced a limited ferry schedule beginning this month between the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.
2: The CDC announces cruise lines will be required to make trial voyages to practice new COVID-19 operational procedures with volunteers before sailing with paying passengers.
5: A new 20-year economic development plan for the Virgin Islands, “Vision 2040,” includes a wide-ranging list of goals, including full employment, 1,100 new jobs each year until 2030, a 10% population increase, an increase in the rate of locally-sourced food from 3% to 35%, and an increase in the percentage of electricity generated from renewable sources from the current 1% to 75%.
6: Marriott’s Frenchman’s Reef Resort on St. Thomas is put up for sale.
6: A jubilant Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announces the territory’s COVID-19 positivity rate has plummeted to 1.55%, the lowest since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago. As of Friday, the territory’s positivity rate has hit 23.42%.
8: The reconstructed U.S. Customs and Border Protection terminal in Cruz Bay. St. John, opens.
8: Fuel troubles at the Harley Power Plant on St. Thomas delay the opening of schools across the district.
9: The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issues a ruling that reduces a court-ordered payment to GERS from $68 million to approximately $25 million.
12: President Joseph Biden appoints Gretchen Sierra Zorita as the deputy director for Puerto Rico and the Territories in the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.
12: A whale of a tale has a happy ending as BVI marine agencies stand by to render aid to a whale entangled in fishing gear south of Tortola.
13: The University of the Virgin Islands School of Agriculture announces the development of two new varieties of sorrel plants that will increase productions and double the plant’s growing season to 10 months out of the year.
17: Most Reverend Jerome Feudjio is installed as the sixth bishop of the Catholic Diocese of St. Thomas.
23: Gov. Bryan lifts the COVID pandemic beach curfew.
May
3: Virgin Islands actor Kaden Hughes guest stars on an episode of the CBS network series “Bull.”
4: The 34th Legislature confirms Derek Gabriel as Public Works commissioner.
5: The V.I. Public Finance Authority board votes to sell or lease the King’s Alley Hotel on St. Croix.
6: Marriott’s Frenchman’s Reef and Morning Star Beach Resort is sold for $35 million.
10: Cristina Marie L. Senosa of Ivanna Eudora Kean High School is named the 2021-2022 State Teacher of the Year.
12: Limetree refinery suspends production after spraying more oil over homes in the Enfield Green area and rendering water unsafe to drink.
14: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency orders Limetree Bay Refinery to halt operations for at least 60 days.
15: Virgin Islander Tim Duncan is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
19: A group of St. Croix residents affected by oil sprays and dangerous gas releases from Limetree Bay Refinery file a class action lawsuit against the company.
20: Gov. Bryan vetoes legislation that would establish the Public Services Commission as a semi-autonomous agency and require WAPA to hire a ‘turnaround’ management company, as well as legislation to establish criteria for the makeup of the WAPA board.
26: The V.I. Port Authority breaks ground for a parking garage and transportation center at King Airport on St. Thomas.
26: The V.I. Education Department announces the closure of the Arthur A. Richards Jr. High School modular campus.
29: Damian Lang Sr., realizing that by going to jail he created a hardship not only for himself but also his children, organizes Daddy’s Day Out to help build bonds between fathers and their children.
June
1: U.S. News & World Report ranks the U.S. and British Virgin Islands among its Top 5 of 17 Best Places to Visit in the Caribbean.
2: Gov. Bryan announces that the management of St. Croix’s horse racing track will proceed with VIGL, Inc., while Southland Gaming will operate the St. Thomas track and the associated gambling machines.
3: The Federal Emergency Management Agency approves $11,607,385 to refurbish the Public Works Department’s Anna’s Hope compound on St. Croix and their office building on St. John.
4: Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s financial team presents a proposed 2022 budget that is $100 million more than the previous year.
5: The V.I. Council on the Arts introduces the territory’s official madras fabric. The fabric was established via legislation that was signed into law earlier in the year.
7: Gov. Bryan announces a $1 million lottery that will give 10 vaccinated residents from each district $100,000 each, beginning July 6.
8: President Joe Biden issues a statement that the U.S. Justice Department’s defense of continued discrimination against residents of U.S. territories in federal programs is “inconsistent with my Administration’s policies and values,” but said it’s up to Congress to amend the existing laws.
8: Donald Sussman, the founder of hedge fund Paloma Partners, donates $6 million to the newly named S. Donald Sussman School of Medicine at the University of the Virgin Islands.
9: Following the death of a man who apparently jumped into St. Thomas Harbor, police say they are considering water rescue training for officers after amateur video shows officers standing on land during the incident.
10: Gov. Bryan promotes V.I. National Guard Adjutant General Kodjo Knox-Limbacker to the rank of major general.
11: V.I. Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor announces his retirement effective July 2021.
13: An electrical fault on a single feeder plunges both St. Thomas and St. John into darkness as the Harley plant trips offline.
14: Karima Greenaway Hantal becomes the first women from the Virgin Islands to achieve the rank of U.S. Coast Guard Commander. Hantal was the first woman from the V.I. to graduate from the U.S. Coast guard Academy.
14: The University of the Virgin Islands and Microsoft announce that the tech giant is interested in establishing a Caribbean base in the Virgin Islands. Microsoft says the territory’s fiber optic network is the key factor in its interest.
14: “Vernon the Villain” is spotted on the Virgin Islands Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy campus on St. Thomas. Seventh through 11th grade students spent two weeks creating the sculpture to promote an anti-littering message.
16: Spirit Airlines announces it will serve St. Thomas out of a new Miami hub, while maintaining service between the Virgin Islands and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
16: The British Virgin Islands opens Soper’s Hole on Tortola, Dog Hole Dock on Jost Van Dyke and the St. Thomas Bay Dock on Virgin Gorda to fully vaccinated travelers as the territory continues to reopen.
17: The Environmental Protection Agency orders the Limetree Bay refinery to nearly double the number of air monitors around the troubled facility.
19: The University of the Virgin Islands board of trustees approves two associate of applied science degrees in horticulture and agroecology.
19: The week ends as it began on St. Thomas, in darkness, as WAPA’s plant again fails.
19: In the wake of three murders on St. Thomas in less than 24 hours the day before, Assistant Police Commissioner Mario Brooks says the V.I. community is tired of the “wanton disregard” to life displayed by those he dubbed “trigger-pullers,” and that the police need the public’s help to get them off the streets.
21: Limetree Bay officials announce the indefinite closure of the St. Croix refinery within 90 days.
22: The Federal Emergency Management Agency announces the appointment of St. Croix native Kristen Hodge to serve as director for the U.S. Virgin Islands Joint Recovery Office.
24: Central High School guidance counselor Ancelma Elliot becomes the territory’s first recipient of the General Colin L. Powell Service Award, a national award that recognizes students and professionals committed to military service. Elliot was nominated because of her efforts in exposing students to alternate career paths through the military.
25: V.I. senators work to fix an “antiquated” law that requires wives to use their husbands’ surnames. While prominent Virgin Islanders like V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett were technically breaking the law, sponsor of the fix Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger noted it wasn’t clear if they actually faced any penalties.
28: The Environmental Protection Agency said it is extending air monitoring around the Limetree Bay refinery, amid concern from residents that the troubled facility could continue to emit gases during shutdown operations.
29: V.I. Water and Power Authority customers on St. Thomas suffer more intermittent power outages.
30: The Federal Emergency Management Agency formally approves the full replacement of the Charlotte Kimmelman Cancer Institute at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.