January
1: Ausar Massiah Polius is the first baby born in the territory.
1: Community First! opens a facility for the homeless in the former Villa Morales on St. Croix.
3: Stacey Plaskett is sworn into the 117th Congress and joins the powerful U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee. She becomes the first member from a territory to join the tax-writing committee.
5: Philanthropist, financier and St. John homeowner Donald Sussman announces his donation of Mingo Cay to the Trust for Virgin Islands Lands.
5: Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. approves legislation to name the University of the Virgin Islands St. Thomas campus after Dr. Orville Edward Kean.
5: Gov. Bryan vetoes legislation that sought to broaden the Public Services Commission’s role in regulating public utilities, including the V.I. Water and Power Authority.
5: Gov. Bryan approves legislation that ratifies the consolidated Coastal Zone Management permits — and their modifications — for the Summer’s End marina project in Coral Bay, St. John.
6: V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett and her staff shelter in her Capitol Hill office as a pro-Trump mob storms the U.S. Capitol.
11: Members of the 34th Legislature are sworn into office. Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory is senate president and Novelle Francis Jr. is vice president.
12: Six people — including V.I. police officers — are implicated in connection with a cocaine trafficking operation after U.S. Customs finds more than 700 pounds of cocaine aboard a charter jet in Miami, Fla. Suspects include V.I. Police Officer and National Guardsman Shakim Mike, Maleek Leonard, V.I. Internal Revenue Bureau tax return controller Roystin David, Tevon Adams, V.I. Police Officer Teshawn Adams and Anthon Berkeley.
12: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi selects V.I. Delegate Stacey Plaskett as one of nine managers to argue the case for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.
19: Magens Bay beach on St. Thomas becomes the first beach in the territory to feature AccessMats and beach-friendly wheelchairs for people with disabilities.
14: Groundbreaking ceremonies take place for the Donoe redevelopment project on St. Thomas.
14: International luxury yacht charter company The Moorings announces plans to offer charters out of Yacht Haven Grande on St. Thomas beginning in March.
15: The Federal Emergency Management Agency awards the V.I. Bureau of Motor Vehicles $3.2 million to repair its storm-damaged office on St. Thomas.
22: V.I. Port Authority announces that construction of a multi-level parking garage at King Airport will begin in March.
22: V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett sends a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to replace U.S. Attorney for the Virgin Islands Gretchen Shappert.
25: Gov. Bryan submits legislation to fund the purchase of land adjacent to Luis Hospital that will be the home for its replacement.
25: Gov. Bryan characterizes the Virgin Islands as “resurgent” in his annual State of the Territory Address.
27: Former Vice President Mike Pence is seen vacationing on St. Croix.
February
1: Nearly a decade after the HOVENSA refinery closed and dealt a body blow to the St. Croix economy, Limetree Bay, its successor, restarted refinery operations, an event that at the time was seen as a renewed lifeline for the territory.
1: Kurell Hodge is named the new executive director of the Virgin Islands Legislature.
2: Jeffrey Epstein’s estate announces it has paid nearly $50 million to women who were sexually abused by the multimillionaire sex offender.
2: While participating in the V.I. National Guard’s deployment to Washington in the wake of the Capitol assault, Army Pfc. Salim Shulterbrandt is praised for his quick assistance to a skateboarder who crashed in a city park.
2: Rosewood Little Dix Bay and Scrub Island Resort, Spa and Marina are awarded top honors in a new survey of Caribbean hotels by U.S. News and World Report. In the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Buccaneer receives the top ranking.
3: Just days after it restarted, four environmental groups challenge the federal permit for the Limetree Bay Refinery on St. Croix, citing lax pollution standards and the refinery’s potential to be an “environmental monster.”
4: Jeffrey Epstein’s victims are told they will have to wait a bit longer for compensation as the financier’s estate is running short of cash.
4: British Virgin Islands Gov. John Rankin joined Premier Andrew Fahie and other officials at Lettsome Airport as 8,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive from the United Kingdom.
8: The USVI’s vaccination rollout continues amid concerns over “vaccine tourism.”
8: The V.I. Water and Power Authority settles an insurance dispute over $2 million lost to an email scam in 2018.
10: Michael Scott, 47, of Peter’s Rest, St. Croix, landed in hot water with a judge by simply showing up for court. Scott violated a judge’s order that he stay away from his alleged victim when he used the victim’s phone to attend his arraignment by video conference.
10: V.I. Attorney General Denise George accuses Epstein’s attorneys of helping him abuse victims and hide assets.
11: The National Park Service begins a new phase of environmental site assessments at Caneel Bay Resort on St. John.
13: Five kayakers are lifted to safety by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter after a St. Thomas resident spotted them trapped on rocks at the base of Caret Point.
14: The refurbished La Reine Fish Market reopens 14 years after being shut down over health concerns.
15: Four people, including pilot Maria Rodriguez Van Heurck, 55; and passengers Daniel Yannone, 54; his wife, Neisha Zahn, 52; and son, Tyler Yannone, 18, are killed in a helicopter crash at the Preserve at Botany Bay on St. Thomas.
18: The V.I. Port Authority announces it is investigating a possible breach of its financial data.
19: Greeted by water cannons, Carnival dancers, mocko jumbies and upbeat Caribbean music, Frontier Airlines made its inaugural flight from Orlando to St. Thomas.
22: The V.I. National Park welcomes Scott Simmons as its new deputy superintendent.
24: V.I. Attorney General Denise George announces a settlement with automaker Honda that includes a fleet of 50 vehicles for the V.I. government.
25: The Virgin Islands issues its first Silver Alert, alerting the territory to be on the lookout for Michael Emmanuel, who was last seen early Feb. 19 in only his pajamas. He remains missing.
March
1: The U.S. Customs and Border Protection marine terminal building in Cruz Bay reopens after being destroyed by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.
2: Pope Francis appoints The Rev. Msgr. Jerome Feudjio as the next bishop of the Diocese of St. Thomas.
3: V.I. Water and Power Authority Executive Director Lawrence Kupfer resigns.
4: The 34th Legislature approves legislation for a five-year moratorium on new gas station permits in the territory.
7: Frontier Airlines begins service between Miami and St. Thomas.
11: The V.I. Water and Power Authority files a $19 million lawsuit against APR Energy and another subcontractor, claiming they delayed the switch from diesel fuel to cheaper liquid propane gas on St. Thomas.
9: U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy lifts an injunction on collection of excise taxes from importers.
14: Luis Hospital unveils the territory’s first oxygen generator, which was donated by Virgin Islands native and retired NBA all-star forward Tim Duncan through his foundation.
15: Kaden Hughes of Antilles School wins the territorial Poetry Out Loud competition.
16: Senator-At-Large Steven Payne announced his brief hospitalization with COVID-19.
16: Gov. Bryan orders the prohibition of camping on all beaches in the territory from March 22 through April 10, following the existing public health state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
16: The Virgin Islands Conservation Society announces Valerie Peters as its first female executive director.
16: Pre-K and kindergarten students in the St. Thomas-St. John district return to school for in-person hybrid learning.
22: Attorney Akeel St. Jean is elected chairman of the board of directors for the St. Croix Chamber of Commerce.
23: The V.I. Elections Boards announces its choice of Terrell Alexander to be the St. Croix deputy supervisor of Elections.
23: Wärtsilä files a $48 million lawsuit against the V.I. Water and Power Authority for failure to pay for work done at the Harley Power Plant on St. Thomas.
24: President Joe Biden nominates St. Thomas native Adrianne Todman as Deputy Secretary for Housing and Urban Development.
30: The bust of King Christian IX is removed from Emancipation Garden to make way for “The Conch Shell Blower” statue.