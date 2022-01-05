July
1: My Brother’s Workshop announces the purchase of land and a $1 million matching challenge to launch fundraising to create a campus on St. Thomas.
1: The University of the Virgin Islands announces that students and employees will have to be vaccinated if they want to return to campus.
2: Just days after the BVI announced a full slate of Emancipation Festival events, a major spike in COVID-19 cases forced organizers to abandon plans and drastically scale events back.
6: The territory receives its first cruise ship on St. Thomas after a 15-month hiatus.
6: Gov. Bryan nominates Ray Martinez as the next police commissioner.
7: The V.I. Education Department holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Charlotte Amalie High School Annex, formally the Rahael O. Wheatley Skill Center, that will house its ninth-grade academy.
7: The University of the Virgin Islands athletic department announces its first-ever footwear and apparel deal with the Adidas sports brand beginning with the 2021-2022 season.
12: Limetree Bay files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the refining portion of its business on St. Croix.
21: The V.I. Health Department confirms the presence of the delta variant of COVID-19 in the territory.
22: The Charles Harwood Highway on St. Thomas is renamed in honor of former senator Judy M. Gomez.
21: The University of the Virgin Islands announces Patricia Moolenaar-Wirsiy as the institution’s inaugural Dean of Innovation and Student Success beginning in the fall semester.
22: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the territory reach an agreement to fix a sewer line on St. Croix that left residents breathing in the stench of hydrogen sulfide, a problem that initially went undetected amid similar emissions from the Limetree Bay refinery.
23: Shannon Harris takes over the leadership of Antilles School, a familiar face to many on the private school campus due to her extensive history with the St. Thomas institution.
25: Lawmakers in the Committee on Rules and Judiciary voted to approve three bills that change the rules for child marriage in the Virgin Islands and strengthen the consequences for committing crimes such as child abuse and child neglect.
29: V.I. Energy Office Director Kyle Fleming is elected chairman of the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s governing board.
29: V.I. marine apprenticeship graduates celebrated their accomplishment with a sunset sail on St. Thomas waters. The six-week program teaches young Virgin Islanders a variety of skills including swimming, sailing, scuba diving, dock management and water sports.
August
3: The 34th Legislature confirms Bosede Bruce as Finance commissioner.
3: The 34th Legislature overrides Gov. Bryan’s veto of legislation that would establish the Public Services Commission as a semi-autonomous agency and require WAPA to hire a ‘turnaround’ management company, as well as legislation to establish criteria for the makeup of the WAPA board.
3: The 34th Legislature approves legislation to add $17 million to restore the two-year 8% reduction in salaries of government employees during fiscal years 2012 and 2013.
6: St. Croix’s renovated Grapetree Bay Hotel announces plans to reopen later this month after remaining in disrepair due to damage during Hurricane Hugo in 1989.
6: The V.I. Government Hospital and Health Facilities Corporation issues vaccine mandates for current health care workers and new hires as of Sept. 1. Unvaccinated employees must apply for an exemption on religious or health grounds or face termination.
8: Native Virgin Islander Christopher Rey is elected as International President of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.
9: The V.I. government announces that unvaccinated workers will be required to submit to weekly COVID testing.
9: Jeffrey Epstein’s estate announces that it has paid out nearly $125 million to approximately 150 claimants who say they were abused by the former Virgin Islands resident who committed suicide while awaiting charges of sex trafficking.
10: Luis Hospital employees protest a vaccination mandate.
13: With COVID cases continuing to surge, Education Department officials temporarily suspended the No V.I. Child Goes Hungry food program and postponed distributing laptops as staff became ill.
16: Gov. Bryan signs into law legislation for repayment of the 8% wages that were withheld from government of the Virgin Islands employees in 2011 during the de Jongh administration.
18: The University of the Virgin Islands is awarded $2.5 million to study stony coral tissue loss disease.
19: An underwater memorial site where ashes will be made into coral structures gets a thumbs up from the St. John Coastal Zone Management Committee.
24: The Family Resource Center celebrates 40 years of service as a victim advocate agency on St. Thomas.
26: The University of the Virgin Islands unveils its redesigned athletics website, UVIAthletics.com, as well as its new mobile app.
30: Gov. Bryan announces a $1 million reward fund for information on homicides and armed robberies currently plaguing the territory.
31: Alfredo Bruce Smith, the track and field coach at Charlotte Amalie High School, is arrested after a criminal complaint alleging molestation of multiple male minors and production of child pornography.
September
3: Gov. Bryan appoints Assistant Labor Commissioner Cindy Richardson to lead the territory’s Personnel Division.
8: The West Indian Co. dock hosts its first cruise ship after an 18-month pandemic hiatus.
8: Anthony Gilbert, a member of the Virgin Islands Chapter Tuskegee Airmen, is one of only six students to participate in the inaugural Lee A. Archer Jr. Red Tail Youth Flying Program at New York Stewart International Airport near Newburgh, N.Y.
10: University of the Virgin Islands communications student George Francis participates in a virtual White House briefing with Deputy Principal Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. The event was part of the White House HBCU week of activities involving student journalists from 21 historically black colleges and universities.
17: The V.I. Economic Development Authority announces Rosa Thomas as the agency’s assistant chief executive officer.
20: Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory announces the establishment of a Committee on Ethical Conduct to probe reports that Sen. Marvin Blyden flouted protocol after twice testing positive for COVID-19. Bryden attended an event even though he was ordered to quarantine for 10 days as required.
22: The V.I. Health Department grants approval for V.I. schools to resume sports leagues in mid-October.
23: The Territorial Hospital Board confirms that new chief executive officers for both Luis and Schneider hospitals will be secured after the acting CEO of Luis, Dyma Williams, and the acting CEO of Schneider Hospital are not retained.
24: Gov. Bryan extends an eviction moratorium to Dec. 31.
25: The V.I. Justice Department criminally charges Sen. Marvin Bryden with violating a Health Department quarantine order and “willfully exposing the public to a contagious disease after testing positive for COVID-19.”
28: Hannah Carty is selected as executive director of the V.I. Office of Cannabis Regulation.