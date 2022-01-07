Feb. 25: Popular St. Croix disc jockey Lexter “DJ Porter” Porter dies at age 51. Porter, of Estate Richmond, had been on the music scene for the better part of 30 years and was a favorite at social events because of his high energy and musical tastes.
March 9: Virgin Islands philanthropist Richard Driehaus dies at age 78. Born in 1942 in Chicago to parents of modest means, he rose from his first job as a paper boy to found his own firm with $13 billion under management.
March 23: Virgin Islands tourism promoter Seem “Judi” Nagelberg dies. She came to St. Thomas for the first time on vacation in 1966 and would remain to create destination management company IMI.
April 22: Althea Adams, the last daughter of America’s first Black U.S. Navy bandmaster, Alton A. Adams, dies at age 95.
May 5: St. Thomas resident Martin “Marty” Tuohy, known for his participation in senior pageantry along with his wife, dies at age 83.
June 4: Longtime businessman and WAPA board member Noel Loftus dies.
June 5: St. Croix horse-racing enthusiast Jose “Tony” Felix dies at age 84.
June 7: Norma George, Crucian icon and owner of the Mount Pellier Domino Club and its beer-drinking pigs, dies after a lengthy battle with cancer.
July 5: St. Croix resident Mae-Louise Williams, known for her big personality and joyful celebration of Virgin Islands culture, dies at age 69.
July 7: Karen Hastie Williams, daughter of former V.I. governor William H. Hastie, dies at age 77. She served on the boards of the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, Gannett Company and Fannie Mae. Married to the Rev. Wesley Williams Jr., she clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.
Aug. 17: Virgin Islands journalist Netfa “Tafa” Romain dies of cancer at age 44. Romain, a former news director of News 2, was also known for promoting the talents of Virgin Islanders through his “USVI Ambassadors” program in conjunction with the V.I. Tourism Department.
Sept. 11: Former senator Holland Redfield dies at age 78. Redfield served six terms as a St. Croix senator before becoming a talk radio icon who helped guide the territory through hurricanes. He was posthumously awarded the V.I. Medal of Honor for Public Service.
Sept. 11: Former V.I. solicitor general Elliot McIver “Mac” Davis dies at age 70. Davis was awarded Rotary’s Person of the Year in 2002. He was a member of the founding class of Antilles School and would run eight marathons during his battle with cancer.
Sept. 18: Former St. Croix senator Edgar Iles dies at age 93. Iles served in the 17th Legislature and was president of the V.I. Olympic Committee for almost 25 years. A native of New York, Iles moved to St. Croix as a young boy. Iles worked for 40 years with the V.I. government, as director and assistant director under what was previously the Housing, Parks and Recreation Division.
Oct. 12: Popular Christiansted businessman Munir Shrouf is killed in a tragic crash in Florida.
Oct. 25: St. Thomas radio personality and digital coach Anita Davis-Sedlak dies following a battle with ovarian cancer. Davis-Sedlak was also known as a mentor and community advocate. During Hurricane Hugo, she remained on the air at WSTA with her coworkers Terence Thomas and Jean Greaux Jr.
Oct. 25: Lorraine Baa, owner of the Footlocker franchise and cancer advocate, dies of cancer. She was active in the Rotary Club, serving as president of Rotary Club of St. Thomas II.
Nov. 19: Former University of the Virgin Islands professor and playwright David Edgecombe dies at age 69. Edgecombe also served as former director of the Reichhold Center for the Arts. He was born on Montserrat.
Nov. 30: V.I. Water and Power Authority spokesman Jean P. Greaux Jr. is found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Greaux was a radio personality and key member of the deJongh Administration.